This RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal for under $1,000 turns trash into treasure

If you're on the hunt for a solid gaming laptop with good specs for a nice price, then the Gigabyte G5 is an excellent choice. Right now, you can get the Gigabyte G5 over at Newegg for $899 (opens in new tab), a savings of 30%, or $400. This is a deep discount that's not likely to come around anytime soon.
The best gaming laptops are a great way to get into PC gaming, as they don't require any assembly and can be carried around your home or even outside. If you're not particularly knowledgeable about computers, a gaming laptop is a perfect start, and Amazon Prime Day deals like this one are a great place to get started.
The retail price is a bit steep for the specs since you're not getting the very latest tech inside, but with this sale, it's more than worth investing in since it can run nearly any of the best PC games in your Steam library without much trouble (with some settings tweaks, of course).
If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, make sure to check out our Prime Day laptop deals as where we're rounding up the best offers we find online.
Today's best Gigabyte G5 Prime Day deals
Gigabyte G5 (15.6-inch, Core i5-11400H, RTX 3060, 16GB, 512GB) -
$1,299 $899 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
Save 30% - The Gigabyte G5 is on sale now at a steep discount of $400, one not likely to be repeated anytime soon. And with such solid specs, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the price drop and get a solid budget gaming laptop for less than $1,000.
If we were judging the Gigabyte G5 by its retail price, it's an average gaming laptop that's quite a bit overpriced for the specs. It's rocking an Nvidia RTX 3060 with an Intel Core i5, which isn't bad tech at all but the processor is a last-gen Intel chip, so it's a bit slower than some of the best processors you can get in a laptop right now. This also means that you're dealing with last-gen DDR4 RAM as well, so while the laptop isn't too overpriced, you could definitely find something better at its retail price pointt.
However, with the 30% discount, the Gigabyte G5 suddenly becomes one of the best cheap gaming laptops around – or at least while this deal lasts. Quality qaming laptops under $1,000 have been hard to come by in the last two years and especially ones that rock an RTX instead of a GTX GPU. And with the former, you can bet that most of the Steam library can be played on higher settings while keeping a steady framerate.
