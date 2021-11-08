These 1TB SSD deals are too tempting to resist, even with Black Friday on the horizon

Although Amazon has now released a wave of early Black Friday deals , the best storage offers are actually to be found elsewhere right now.

Online retailer Ebuyer is currently offering both the 1TB A2000 SSD from Kingston and the 1TB WD Blue SN550 SSD for less than £70, which is seriously cheap.

Both are 1TB NVMe PCIe SSDs with an M.2 form factor and both are many times faster than a SATA SSD and way faster than even the best hard drives , so there’s plenty to like.

Unfortunately, these Ebuyer deals are only available to UK-based customers, so we’ve dug out a few alternatives for international readers below.

Today’s best SSD Black Friday deals

£64.98 from Ebuyer Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 NVMe SSD: £95.49 £64.98 from Ebuyer

This 1TB NVMe M.2 drive from Kingston is available from Ebuyer for roughly a third off right now. Even on Black Friday, you’re unlikely to find many larger discounts.

£68.99 from Ebuyer WD Blue SN550 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: £90.41 £68.99 from Ebuyer

The SN550 from Western Digital is also currently available with a similar price cut. It’s very slightly more expensive, but slightly faster too.

Admittedly, there are bound to be loads of excellent Black Friday SSD deals on the day itself, but these discounted 1TB drives from two of the largest names in the storage business could be too tempting to resist.

Given the ongoing supply chain issues, it may also be sensible to get your shopping out the way early to ensure your products arrive in good time. And this goes for all items, not just PC components.

As for performance, it’s difficult to separate the two. The Kingston drive boasts read/write speeds of 2,200/2,000MB/s, while the WD drive offers slightly faster read speeds (at 2,400MB/s) but slightly slower write speeds (1,950MB/s). Assuming you’re not after the best SSDs around for a blazing-fast gaming rig, both will do the trick.

It’s also worth noting that both come with a healthy five-year guarantee.

More SSD deals:

If these Ebuyer deals aren’t available in your region, or if you’re just after something a littler speedier, here is a selection of the best alternative SSD deals available.