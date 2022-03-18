TalkTalk's new cut-price broadband deal delivers superfast speeds and £75 voucher

If there's one thing we love more than cheap broadband deals, it's bountiful freebies. Luckily, TalkTalk's latest offer delivers on both fronts.

You can currently sign up for the superfast TalkTalk Fibre 65 plan for only £23.50 a month.

With this package, you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb while bagging some of the cheapest fibre bills on the market. That's more than enough speed for most households that are after 4K streaming, lag-free gaming, and working from home needs.

And on top of what is already a very strong tariff, you'll also get a £75 gift card that can be spent at Amazon, Tesco, M&S or simply as an online-only cash card.

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £23.50 per month + £75 voucher

Right now, TalkTalk's Fibre 65 broadband plan will only cost you £23.50 a month. Despite those low costs, you'll get speeds averaging 67Mb which is plenty for larger households with multiple devices connected at once. The £75 voucher is a nice extra touch, really helping this deal to stand out from the rest of the market.

Today's other best broadband deals

You can probably tell that we're a big fan of this TalkTalk deal. But if you're all about the price and less about the freebies, then you may prefer the look of the Vodafone Superfast 2 tariff. Featuring bills of a mere £19 per month, it takes the title of the outright cheapest nation-wide fibre broadband deal right now - just note that you'll be locked into a two-year contract.

If you've always been a bit of a BT loyalist, we can tell you that its BT Fibre 1 plan is a bit more expensive (£28.99/pm) but throws in a generous £70 Reward Card that you can spend more or less wherever you wish.

While if your requirement from a broadband deal is all about speed and you're in the lucky 60% of postcodes that can get Virgin Media internet, then the bills for its Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband package have come down to a very tempting £25 now.

