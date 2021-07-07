Snap up a Dyson V11 vacuum at its lowest price ever

The best vacuum cleaners glide effortlessly across your floors, sucking up fine dust, pet hair and larger debris with ease. They can, however, be a costly purchase – so a good vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Dyson has slashed 17% off the price of the Dyson V11 Absolute , reducing it to £499.99 from £599.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the cordless cleaner – which we still think is one of the best cordless vacuums , even though it's been superseded by the Dyson V15 Detect. The price is better than the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday too. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Today's best Dyson V11 deals in the UK

Dyson V11 Absolute: £499.99 £599.99 at Dyson

Dyson has knocked £100 off the cost of its cordless vacuum cleaner, which will automatically adjust the suction level depending on whether you’re cleaning carpet or hard floors. This is the best price we’ve ever seen for this vacuum cleaner, which debuted in 2019, and it won’t last long – so if you’re looking for a vacuum cleaner we suggest you grab this deal now.View Deal

Dyson V11 Torque Drive: £549.99 £449.99 at Currys

You can also pick up this Dyson cordless vacuum for £100 less than usual. While it doesn’t have the floor sensing cleaner head found on the V11 Absolute, it offers the same suction power and LCD screen that displays the remaining run time and flags any blockages so you can reduce interruptions to your cleaning sessions. View Deal

Dyson V11 Animal: £499.99 £399.99 at Currys

There’s also a £100 saving on the entry-level Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner. It has the same runtime and suction power as the other two V11 models but forgoes the LCD screen to keep the cost low. View Deal

The Dyson V11 range isn’t quite as high-tech as Dyson’s latest top-of-the-range vacuum, the V15 Detect, which comes with a laser built-in to the cleaning head to highlight dust on your hard floors that’s usually invisible to the human eye.

However, in the areas where it really matters – such as suction power, battery life and dust canister capacity – the Dyson V11 can hold its own against the Dyson V15 Detect and we think it’ll be sufficient for most homes. Want to find out more about how the two vacuum cleaners differ? Read Dyson V15 Detect vs Dyson V11: Which cordless vacuum is best for you?

