Save up to £280 with these best-ever deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab range

Amazon has some of the cheapest prices ever across the Samsung Galaxy Tab range today with savings of up to £280 on the manufacturer's best high-end and budget tablets.

The undeniable highlight is the massive £220 saving that drops the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 down to £399 (was £619). Until now, the lowest price we've seen for the premium tablet was £493 so that just shows how good this latest deal is compared to previous offers. Both the silver and bronze versions are discounted - and while they're currently listed as temporarily out of stock you can still order them and Amazon will dispatch them as soon as possible.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is Samsung's last generation flagship tablet with a smooth 11-inch screen, superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 128GB of storage and impressive 15-hour battery life. An S-Pen is included, too, which makes navigation easier and also ensures the tablet is a great choice for graphic designers.

What if you just need a basic tablet for light use, general browsing and media streaming? Well, there's a cheaper option to consider: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite that's now down to £135.22 (was £179).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports a clear 8.7-inch display, a reasonable 32GB of storage and a healthy 10 hours of battery life. Of course, when you get into more demanding tasks and games it can struggle when compared to the more expensive Tab S7. For undemanding work, though, this is more than up to the job - especially at such a bargain price for an everyday budget tablet.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more cheap tablet deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: £619 £399 at Amazon

Save £220 – Simply the biggest price cut yet on Samsung's last generation flagship tablet. Even though the Tab S7 is older it's still a high-performance device that will comfortably handle everyday tasks and give hobbyist creatives a more affordable graphics tablet. Orders are being accepted in silver and bronze for dispatch when stock next arrives.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: £799 £519 at Amazon

Save £280 – For creative professionals the upgrades to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus could be worth the extra investment - especially while it's also available for the cheapest price ever. The biggest improvement is the larger and richer 12.4-inch super AMOLED display, plus longer battery life. The closest rival is the iPad Pro, which is currently almost £200 more expensive so it's a significant saving. Again, it's available in silver and bronze.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: £179 £135.22 at Amazon

Save £44 – This is a terrific low price for a general everyday tablet. Performance won't match the more expensive S7 tablets, but it's still fine for basic tasks such as web browsing, emails and video streaming. A good device at a budget price, then.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: £219 £159.87 at Amazon

Save £60 – If you've got the extra £25 to spend then you may want to upgrade to the newer Galaxy Tab A8 while it's down to its lowest ever price. This latest generation model of Samsung's entry-level tablet sports a larger 10.5-inch screen, more RAM and a better processor to improve performance. Anyone after a portable device for less won't find a better offer today.

Some good tablet deals there that cover a range of use cases, then. If you've taken a look and decided you'd like to compare them to Apple's latest offers, we've got a roundup of all the best iPad deals available right now. Or, there's a quick look at today's best tablet deals just below.