Save an incredible £200 on this Asus ZenBook Laptop

The Asus ZenBook line of Ultrabooks have been reputable pieces of kit for those needing lightweight, yet reasonably affordable laptops, and the £200 price drop on Currys has made the Asus ZenBook UX325JA even better value.



Priced at just £799, you’re getting a portable workhorse – the 3.6 GHz quad-core Intel i5 with its Intel UHD integrated graphics should mean having numerous tabs and spreadsheets open won’t be an issue.



Offering 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space, everyday activities like web browsing or watching your favourite shows will be a breeze on its 13.3-inch FHD screen.



The battery life of up to 22 hours and super slim build make this the perfect portable machine for work or study. The ZenBook also boasts a 720p infrared web cam with a 3D face detector for video calls.



With Black Friday taking place on November 27, a wide number of laptops will likely be discounted – but we’d be surprised if the Asus ZenBook UX325JA dropped much further in price. If you’ve been looking for a new Ultrabook, then there’s never been a better time to buy.



Asus ZenBook UX325JA core i5, 8 GB, 512 GB, 13.3-inch: £999 £799 at Currys PC World

For something that weighs under three pounds, this Ultrabook is a powerful tool for any student or working professional. With 512GB of SSD storage, you have plenty of space to store your files.View Deal

Not in the UK? Below you'll find the best Asus Zenbook deals where you are:

Today's best Asus Zenbook deals ASUS ZenBook UM433DA Full HD... Amazon Prime £699.99 View Deal ASUS ZenBook 14 UX431FA-AM128... Amazon Prime £822.63 View Deal ASUS ZenBook UM433IQ Full HD... Amazon Prime £899.99 View Deal