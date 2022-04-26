Save 30% off Microsoft Office - get Word, Excel and Powerpoint for less

Even with the rise of Google Workspace and other free office software, there are many who prefer to use Microsoft Office programs for work tasks. It can come with a hefty upfront cost, though. Well, here's some good news: you can now save 30% and get Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student at Amazon for £84.49 (was £119.99). Today's Microsoft Office deal may not be the cheapest price ever but it is the lowest we've seen since the start of the year.

Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student includes Word, Excel and Powerpoint - arguably the three key programs you could ever need for all your word processing, spreadsheet and presentation needs. Buy this package and you'll be sent a download code to use to install all three on a single PC or Mac.

Today's best Microsoft Office deal

Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student: £119.99 £84.49 at Amazon

Save £35.50 – With this deal, you save 30% off the price of Word, Excel and Powerpoint - the three main Microsoft Office programs for word processing, spreadsheets and presentations. You'll be sent a digital code that can be used to download all three onto a single PC or Mac. It's a simple one-off purchase, too, so all programs are yours to keep and use forever. This offer is only available until April 28.

The main benefit of going for this Microsoft Office deal is the programs included are yours to keep forever, unlike the Microsoft 365 subscription option. This cloud-based equivalent to a Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student package is a Microsoft 365 Personal account that costs £59.99 a year. The subscription-based model comes with the key Office apps as well as options to add other programs and services such as Outlook, OneDrive and Teams. With Microsoft 365, you also get access to more apps across multiple devices, 1TB of cloud storage and an ad-free email client all attached to your Microsoft account.

However, if you only need the basic apps on a single device and just want a straightforward one-off purchase then this Microsoft Office deal is likely a better option as the programs are yours forever and there's no need to worry about paying extra subscription fees.

No matter which works best for you, we've gathered up the latest Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 deals just below if you want to compare all options.