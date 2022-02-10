The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals to pre-order right now

It's that time of the year again. Samsung has gone and launched its latest flagship smartphones and for those with their eyes on something powerful (and a wallet thick enough to match), it will be the S22 Ultra model you'll want. That's where we come in, rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for pre-order.

As you would expect from Android's leading brand, the S22 trio is yet another powerful collection of smartphones, albeit ones that only really make incremental but key upgrades.

While Samsung Galaxy S22 deals will appeal to those on a (slightly) tighter budget, those after the Ultra will be pleased to know Samsung has cut no corners. In fact, Samsung seems to have used this device to blend the Note and S series devices together.

By that, we mean you not only get an S pen stylus with this device (something you had to pay for separately with last year's Ultra), but now it is embedded into the device just like Samsung's now seemingly discontinued Note series.

Looking past the stylus implementation, one of the key features of this device is its size. At 6.8-inches, it's on the larger side of today's smartphones. It features a Quad HD+ resolution using AMOLED technology and an 120Hz refresh rate. That all comes together to mean a smooth, clear and high-definition display on this handset.

Along with the display, Samsung once again focuses heavily on the camera. While on paper it looks near identical to the S21 Ultra, Samsung is touting drastic improvements in AI functionality. Unsurprisingly, this will likely be one of the best phone cameras around, alongside the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Currently in a pre-order stage, a host of UK retailers are currently offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a year of Disney Plus (and we suggest you double check that the retailer you've found definitely has the freebies before you commit - not all of them carry it). Below we've picked out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals comparison:

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Now Samsung's latest and most powerful handset, what can you actually expect from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? In a nutshell, this is a blend of Samsung's S series and the Note range, offering the best of both worlds.

Along with the addition of the S pen stylus and a slot inside the device for it, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also adopts a lot of the style of the Note series. That means large in size, flat edges at the bottom and top of the device and a thicker feel to the handset.

Inside, Samsung has fitted a 5000mAh battery - large but expected for a device like this. That's joined by a Exynos 2200 chipset inside the smartphone which, while we haven't fully tested it yet, has been suggested to provide a minor boost in power over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As with any top-tier handset, one of the most important features with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the cameras. The specs are very similar to last year's Ultra. You get a 108MP main camera with wide angle and ultra-wide options too.

There is also two telephoto cameras, both 10MP. The device brings back Samsung's somewhat ridiculous 100x zoom but, it still isn't fantastic quality when fully zoomed in. While the specs are very similar, Samsung has talked highly about improvements to the AI functionality of the cameras.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review