Trending

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals to pre-order right now

By published

Samsung's latest and most powerful handset has landed

Jump to:

It's that time of the year again. Samsung has gone and launched its latest flagship smartphones and for those with their eyes on something powerful (and a wallet thick enough to match), it will be the S22 Ultra model you'll want. That's where we come in, rounding up the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for pre-order.

As you would expect from Android's leading brand, the S22 trio is yet another powerful collection of smartphones, albeit ones that only really make incremental but key upgrades.

While Samsung Galaxy S22 deals will appeal to those on a (slightly) tighter budget, those after the Ultra will be pleased to know Samsung has cut no corners. In fact, Samsung seems to have used this device to blend the Note and S series devices together.

By that, we mean you not only get an S pen stylus with this device (something you had to pay for separately with last year's Ultra), but now it is embedded into the device just like Samsung's now seemingly discontinued Note series.

Looking past the stylus implementation, one of the key features of this device is its size. At 6.8-inches, it's on the larger side of today's smartphones. It features a Quad HD+ resolution using AMOLED technology and an 120Hz refresh rate. That all comes together to mean a smooth, clear and high-definition display on this handset.

Along with the display, Samsung once again focuses heavily on the camera. While on paper it looks near identical to the S21 Ultra, Samsung is touting drastic improvements in AI functionality. Unsurprisingly, this will likely be one of the best phone cameras around, alongside the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Currently in a pre-order stage, a host of UK retailers are currently offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a year of Disney Plus (and we suggest you double check that the retailer you've found definitely has the freebies before you commit - not all of them carry it). Below we've picked out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals comparison:

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Network
Arrow
EE
ID
O2
Sky
Three
Vodafone
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
Minutes
Arrow
Texts
Arrow
Contract Length
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Contracts
Sim Free
Sim Only
Showing 7 of 3,003 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Unlimiteddata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£79
 upfront
View Deal
at Three
6 months half price
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB Green)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB Green)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
200GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£99
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB White)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
25GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£114
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB White)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G...
100GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Three
24 months
£49
 upfront
View Deal
at Three
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(128GB White)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra...
50GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
ID
24 months
£129
 upfront
View Deal
at Mobiles.co.uk
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G-...
10GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
Sky
36 months
Free
 upfront
View Deal
at Sky
Learn More
Load more deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review in brief

Samsung's Ultra and Note models meet in the middle

Specifications
Screen size: 6.8-inch
Resolution: 1440 x 3080
Rear camera: 108 + 10 + 10MP
Front Camera: 40MP
Weight: 228g
OS: Android 12
RAM: 8/16GB
Storage: 128/256GB/1TB
Battery: 5000mAh
Reasons to buy
+
S pen compatibility
+
Large bright display
+
Slim redesigned body
Reasons to avoid
-
Very pricey

Now Samsung's latest and most powerful handset, what can you actually expect from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? In a nutshell, this is a blend of Samsung's S series and the Note range, offering the best of both worlds.

Along with the addition of the S pen stylus and a slot inside the device for it, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also adopts a lot of the style of the Note series. That means large in size, flat edges at the bottom and top of the device and a thicker feel to the handset.

Inside, Samsung has fitted a 5000mAh battery - large but expected for a device like this. That's joined by a Exynos 2200 chipset inside the smartphone which, while we haven't fully tested it yet, has been suggested to provide a minor boost in power over the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As with any top-tier handset, one of the most important features with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the cameras. The specs are very similar to last year's Ultra. You get a 108MP main camera with wide angle and ultra-wide options too.

There is also two telephoto cameras, both 10MP. The device brings back Samsung's somewhat ridiculous 100x zoom but, it still isn't fantastic quality when fully zoomed in. While the specs are very similar, Samsung has talked highly about improvements to the AI functionality of the cameras. 

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes

As the editor of all things broadband, SIMs and phone contracts, Alex is constantly scouring the internet to land you the best prices. Whether that be with the latest iPhones, breaking down how broadband works or revealing the cheapest SIM plans, he's got the know.