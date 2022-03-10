Looking for a tablet deal? Here's a massive 25% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Now that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range is available to buy, Amazon has taken up to 25% off a number of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets.

The best offer of the lot is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for £599.25 - that's a huge £200 off the normal price. It sports a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 128GB of storage, and impressive 14-hour battery life. It's great value for a powerful tablet suited to browsing, gaming, media streaming, drawing with the included S-Pen.

If you want to save a little more, you can instead go for the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for £516.75. It has a smaller 11-inch LCD display so that the picture quality won't be as bright or clear, but it will still look smooth thanks to the fast 120Hz refresh rate. Outside of that, the S7 has a lot in common with the S7 Plus, and most will find it more than capable for general use while saving almost an extra £100 on top.

How do these prices compare to the latest models? Well, these Tab S7 deals are almost £150 less than the Tab S8 and a massive £250 less than the Tab S8 Plus. Considering these new devices are only small upgrades over the last generation versions, too, you could save yourself a huge chunk of cash by going for one of these deals instead and still get a tablet with a similar level of performance.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Samsung tablet deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: £799 £599.25 at Amazon

Save £200 - This latest deal drops the high-performance Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus just shy of the cheapest price we've ever seen by £20. Pick one up, and you'll get a powerful all-around device with a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that's ideal for browsing, streaming gaming, and graphic design. As a bonus, the S-Pen is included for free, too. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (5G): £999 £749.25 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: £689 £516.75 at Amazon

Save £172 - The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is also reduced by 25% right now at Amazon. Today's deal is the cheapest price ever for this tablet, but you'll only find the saving on the Mystic Navy colour. It has an 11-inch LCD screen that sacrifices brightness and contrast compared to the Tab S7 Plus, but for general use, it's not a dealbreaker - especially when it's almost £85 less than that more expensive model.

Taken a look but still want the newer tech, head here for all the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals. If you'd prefer to go with Apple instead, we've also got a round-up of all the latest iPad deals, as well as all the retailers where you can place an iPad Air 5 pre-order from Friday.