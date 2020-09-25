Lenovo’s weekend sale knocks up to 35% off PCs – and there’s already £740 off a back-to-school laptop

Lenovo’s in a price-slashing kind of mood at the moment, it would seem, as a weekend sale is planned with some major discounts on PCs – and indeed there are already some serious bargains to be had on back-to-school machines, including a fantastic deal on a 4th-gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

This ThinkPad X1 convertible is normally priced at £2,139 but it’s been reduced to £1,399.99 currently, meaning you save £739. Check out this deal and a couple of other bargains you can currently get in the boxes below, but as mentioned, a whole new batch of discounts are coming over the weekend.

Lenovo’s weekend sale features up to 35% off desktop PCs and Lenovo ThinkCentre machines – and more besides. All you need to do is hit up the Lenovo site at 6pm today, and use the code WEEEKENDSALE to knock the money off.

The sale runs through until Sunday, September 27 at midnight.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th-gen: £2,139 £1,399.99 at Lenovo.com

This 2-in-1 has a 14-inch 2560 x 1440 resolution IPS screen with a quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of system RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Battery life runs to a claimed 18 hours, so you should get plenty of longevity when on the go. Note that Lenovo says there are only a few of these machines left now.View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th-gen: £2,309.99 £1,639.99 at Lenovo.com

Fancy a bargain on a stunningly premium X1 Carbon with ThinkShield security features and an 18-hour battery life? This machine has a superb 4K (HDR 400) display plus an 8th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and other security extras like a fingerprint reader – all with a saving of £670.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13: £749.99 £599.99 at Lenovo.com

If you can’t stretch your budget to the above laptops – which is understandable, of course – this is a much more wallet-friendly notebook with a still impressive £150 discount. The S540 comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor driving a 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 display with 8GB of memory and a 256GB PCIe SSD.View Deal