iPhone 9 deals: what should you expect to pay for the 2020 SE device

It's been years since Apple launched its highly popular and affordable iPhone SE and since then we've patiently waited for round 2. Now, in the form of iPhone 9 deals, we might have finally got what we've been waiting for.

Unlike some other phone manufacturers (we're looking at you Google...), Apple has kept information well under wraps on the iPhone 9, we're not even clued in on an exact name or launch date yet (although April 15 is looking likely).

But thanks to previous launches, speculations, leaks and a whole host of other factors, we have a pretty solid picture painted of the new iPhone 9. Design-wise, it's expected to go back to the likes of the iPhone 7, 8 and yes...the original iPhone SE.

Many will be happy to hear Touch ID is likely to return, while others will be saddened by the possible loss of Face ID. Cameras are likely to drop to just one lens and a screen size of around 4.7-inches is expected, most likely using LCD technology.

Of course, this is all speculation and we'll only know all the details when it launches. What we can have a more educated estimation of is the pricing of iPhone 9 deals. We've spent years estimating new phone launch prices and have honed the art into something of a science. Find out more below.

When will iPhone 9 deals be available?

Apple has done a great job of creating a sense of mystery around its upcoming launch. Unlike most new phones where the release is marked by an obvious event, Apple has given us very little.

Currently, the latest expected date comes from a leak, which suggests Wednesday, April 15. The majority of predictions point to an April release date so if not this week, it should be just a matter of time. This is happening.

Will iPhone 9/SE deals come with a freebie?

Over the years it has become common practice to include a free gift with new phone releases. Most of the time this is a free pair of headphones, a smartwatch or other smart device.

Apple tends to avoid the trend unlike most Android launches and considering this is a cheaper handset, a freebie is unlikely. However, Apple could well decide to throw in a free subscription to Apple TV like it did with iPhone 11 deals on launch.

How much will the iPhone 9/SE cost SIM-free?

Way back in 2016, the iPhone SE launched with a price of just £379. If we're lucky, that's the same price we'll see this time around.

Of course, Apple gadgets have shot up in price a lot since then. The iPhone XS Max launched at £1,249 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max cost £1,149. While those are the most expensive devices Apple has ever launched, it's proof that their handsets don't come cheap.

If Apple sticks to the iPhone SE's major USP - a budget price tag - we could be set to stick at the £379 price or maybe even lower. If they're a bit more...Apple about it, it could be going well into the £449 mark.

TechRadar predicts the best iPhone 9 deals on contract:

Not everyone will jump to get this phone SIM-free. For some, a strong contract will be the ideal option. So with that in mind, what would an iPhone 9 contract look like?

Well firstly, Apple tends to see its best prices on either the EE or Vodafone network, with Three coming a close third with some big data plans. In terms of costs, we would expect it to be in the range of what you would currently pay for the iPhone 7.

This would mean low upfront costs or none at all and monthly bills ranging from £18 a month through to highs of around £30/£32 a month. This will depend how much you're willing to pay upfront and how much data you require from your phone.

iPhone 9 | EE | FREE upfront | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £25pm

It's reasonable to expect the iPhone 9/SE 2 to cost a similar price tag to what is currently available on the iPhone 7. With that in mind expect either no upfront costs or very low ones and monthly bills in the £20-£30 a month region. EE and Vodafone seem to dominate iPhone deals so we'd imagine those are the networks to come out strong here. Cheaper devices often don't include huge amounts of data as standard, either. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £600