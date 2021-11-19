If you can resist this mouth-watering ultrawide monitor deal, we applaud you

Now Amazon has launched its thousands of early Black Friday deals , the holiday shopping floodgates have officially opened.

One item that stands out in particular is this monstrous 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor from Acer, which is now available for £649.99, down from £819.99 (which makes for a 21% discount).

It’s still undeniably expensive, but the Acer Nitro EI491CRP is bound to improve almost any gaming setup by a significant margin. If you’ve never sampled the majesty of an ultrawide curved display, now could be the perfect time.

Today’s best Black Friday monitor deals

Acer Nitro EI491CRP 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor: £819.99 Acer Nitro EI491CRP 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor: £819.99 £649.99 at Amazon

Save 21% - Take your gaming rig to the next level with this 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor. It boasts a double Full HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and rapid 4ms response time. What's not to like?

While there are bound to be hundreds of Black Friday monitor deals on the big day itself, with discounts like this there’s no real reason to wait around, especially with supply chain issues creating uncertainty around stock levels and shipping times.

This Acer Nitro ultrawide display is the ultimate indulgence for the PC gamer looking to round out the perfect set-up, wrapping around the desk for a more cinematic experience.

It boasts a double Full HD resolution (3840 x 1920px), 144Hz refresh rate for silky smooth gameplay, rapid 4ms response time, and high-contrast VA panel. It also offers other niceties, like VESA compatibility, and has both HDMI and DisplayPort connectors. It’s not quite on the level of the Samsung Odyssey G9 , but then it’s also half the price.

If you’re after a slightly less expensive ultrawide, Amazon is also offering a significant discount on the equivalent 31-inch Acer Nitro model, which is available for £549.99. It delivers many of the same benefits, but at a smaller scale.

Acer Nitro EI342CKRP 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor: £699.99 Acer Nitro EI342CKRP 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor: £699.99 £549.99 at Amazon

Save 21% - It's not quite as majestic as the 49-inch model, but it's a little easier on the wallet. And the performance is equally impressive.

More early Black Friday monitor deals

If these Acer monitors are a little out of budget, check out these alternative Black Friday monitor deals, available in your region: