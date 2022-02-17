Grab the Denon DHT-S316 soundbar for less than £200 with this awesome deal

If you're looking for a soundbar from one of the top brands without breaking the bank, this superb deal for the Denon DHT-S316 soundbar and subwoofer could be for you. And, while we have seen bigger discounts for this sound system combo in the past, it's still a fantastic deal at under £200.

By heading to Amazon right now, you can buy the Denon DHT-S316 soundbar and subwoofer for just £199, down from the usual retail price of £279. That's a hefty saving of £80. If you'd prefer, Currys is also hosting the same deal on its website.

Today's best Denon DHT-S316 soundbar deal

Denon DHT-S316 soundbar and subwoofer: £279 £199 at Amazon

Save £80 - Denon's budget soundbar is arguably one of the best you can buy for under £200, and the brand is known for its loud, clear sound and compact form factor. It's not the cheapest deal we've ever seen for the DHT-S316, but still a superb discount that's well worth a look.

Denon's budget soundbars certainly offer plenty of bang for the buck. And in reviewing the brand's products in the past, we've usually come away fairly pleased with the results. The preceding Denon DHT-S216 soundbar, for example, was excellent for its price, offering DTS Virtual:X surround sound support for a rich, room-filling audio profile.

Do keep in mind that while this is a superb deal, the Denon DHT-S316 is still on the lower end of the price spectrum when it comes to soundbars, especially ones bundled with subwoofers. Expect the occasional blip in connection if you use Bluetooth. A lack of Wi-Fi or voice assistant support is a step down from even other budget soundbars on the market.

Still, at this discounted price, the Denon DHT-S316 can square up to some of the best soundbars you can buy for under £200, especially with the addition of a subwoofer if you like punchy bass to go along with your entertainment.

