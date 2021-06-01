Grab an Arlo home security camera for its lowest ever price

The best home security cameras ensure you can check in on your home when you’re not around, but they can be pricey, so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 31% off the price of the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera , reducing it to £89.99 from £129.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this home security camera, beating those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

Today's best Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera deal in the UK

Arlo Essential Spotlight camera: £129.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £40 off the cost of this home security camera, which comes with a built-in spotlight that ensures color video is captured during the day and at night. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this home security camera – beating even those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it won't last long. So, you should snap up this home security camera deal now.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera differs from other Arlo home security cameras, such as the Arlo Ultra and the Arlo Pro 3, because it doesn’t require a base station to connect to the internet. Instead, the home security camera connects directly to your Wi-Fi network and will send a smartphone alert if motion is detected in the camera’s 130-degree field of view.

If you receive a notification, you can either log in and view a real-time feed from the camera, or if you subscribe to Arlo Smart, you can go back and review the footage for up to 30 days after the event has happened. The camera comes with a three-month free trial of Arlo Smart, and after that, it costs from £2.49 per month.

The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera records footage in FullHD and is powered by a rechargeable battery that Arlo claims will last up to six months between charges. A two-way microphone and speaker also means you can converse with anyone in the camera’s field of view.

