Google Stadia Premiere Edition is 40% off - big savings on big screen streaming

Google Stadia hasn't had an easy time of it, but if you've been holding off on testing out Google's game streaming service a recent discount might offer just the incentive to dive straight in.

Google has slashed the price of the Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, which drops the price down from £89.99 to £53.99 in the UK and from $99.99 to $59.99 in the US. Not in the UK or US? Then ccroll down for the best Google Stadia prices in your region.

That's an excellent saving on the proprietary controller and a Chromecast Ultra (which is the only Chromecast model capable of running Google Stadia services right now). That means you're all set up for streaming games to your TV with one handy package - and it's well-timed, considering you can currently grab a one month free trial of Google Stadia Pro (usually £8.99 a month).

Of course, if you're planning on running Google Stadia on your mobile or laptop, you won't need to pick up the bundle at all - you can start buying games straight away, or pick up a Stadia Pro subscription for access to a library of playable games.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition: £89.99 £53.99 at Google

The Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle is 36% off at Google right now - offering up the Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra for just £53.99. That's miles better than the price of both devices purchased separately, even in the usual £89.99 bundle price. Remember, this doesn't give you access to the Stadia Pro subscription, if you want access to those free monthly games you'll have to sign up separately for £8.99 a month (though there's currently a one month free trial).

Google Stadia Premiere Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Google

The Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle is 40% off at Google right now - offering up the Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra for just $59.99. That's miles better than the price of both devices purchased separately, even in the usual $99.99 bundle price. Remember, this doesn't give you access to the Stadia Pro subscription, if you want access to those free monthly games you'll have to sign up separately for $9.99 a month (though there's currently a one month free trial).

We seen Google previously slashing 25% off this bundle, but this is an even better savings. This deal ends March 23, so make sure to grab it while you can.

Google Stadia price explained

Ever since its release, the Google Stadia price has been a friction point for many. From confusing initial marketing to staggered release dates, the actual cost of Google's streaming service wasn't completely clear for a while.

Google Stadia itself is completely free - you can buy games from the service and stream them direct to your laptop or mobile. However, you can also pay £8.99 / $9.99 a month for a Stadia Pro subscription which gives you access to a growing roster of free games as long as your membership is active. That's laptop and mobile gaming explained, but what if you want to play on your TV?

The only way to play Google Stadia on the big screen is through a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. That's where the Premiere Edition bundle comes in - you can save some cash on both of these items bundled in together. You'll still need a Stadia Pro subscription for access to free games, however.

What games are on Google Stadia?

Google Stadia's game list has been growing steadily over the course of the year, and now includes giants like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hitman 3 and more. You'll find a full list over on the official catalog.

