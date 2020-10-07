Dell XPS 13 is an amazing laptop - and it’s £270 off

Dell’s XPS 13 notebook has always been one of our favorite portables, and at the time of writing, it’s ranked third in our list of the best laptops out there – so you might be interested to learn of a cracking deal on one of these machines.

Currently Dell is selling the XPS 13 with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD (a step up from the base 256GB storage) for £1,299, which is a saving of £269.99 compared to the normal asking price of £1,568.99.

You might see a better offer with Amazon Prime Day deals or on Black Friday, but no one can predict the future, and for the time being, this is a very compelling price reduction on this particular model.

This laptop is built around an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with integrated Iris Plus Graphics, and it has a 13.4-inch display with a 1920 x 1200-pixel (Full HD+) resolution.

It’s a truly classy and premium looking notebook, featuring a superb quality screen – with vanishingly slim bezels – and to say that it’s lightweight and portable is an understatement.

If you want a truly compact laptop with impressive performance levels which is easy to take with you on the go, Dell’s XPS 13 is a good fit for your needs. Perhaps the biggest stumbling block is the steep asking price, but at least even that’s a more palatable pill to swallow with this chunky discount.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 8GB, 512GB: £1,568.99 £1,299 at Dell.com

Dell’s XPS 13 is a beautifully crafted compact laptop which boasts impressive battery life to boot. There’s not much to dislike about the machine save for the asking price, and with this 18% discount, it’s certainly more affordable now.View Deal

Not in the UK? Below you'll find the best Dell XPS 13 deals where you are: