Currys is offering Anthem for less than a tenner, with 6 months of Spotify Premium thrown in

Currys is currently offering an outrageous deal on Anthem that almost looks too good to be true.

Right now you can pick up BioWare's Anthem on either PS4 or Xbox, which at launch cost £29.99, for just £7.97. Not only that, but you'll get a whole six months of Spotify Premium thrown in too, which would normally set you back almost £60.

Is it worth it?

(Image credit: BioWare/EA)

Now I hear what you're saying: "Anthem was notoriously bad." Yes, you're right. Anthem hasn't had the smoothest run in the world. However, if you haven't picked it up yet because of the bad critical reception then now is the best time to try it out for yourself.

Essentially you're paying less than a tenner for a AAA game, and that's not to be sniffed at, especially if you look at the likes of No Man's Sky, which after unpromising beginnings eventually became a good game. Anthem could yet become a good game.

If that's not enough to sell you on it then how about this: typically Spotify Premium costs £9.99 a month, so leaving Anthem aside you'll be paying just under £8 for six months of Premium rather than almost £60. Bargain.

Anthem | Plus 6 months of Spotify Premium | PS4 | £7.97 at Currys

While Anthem hasn't had the best of reviews, picking up a AAA title for less than a tenner, plus six months of Spotify Premium, which would normally cost you almost £60, is not to be scoffed at.

Anthem | Plus Six Months Spotify Premium | Xbox One |£7.97 at Currys

The same deal, but for Xbox One – again you're saving £22 on the RRP of the game, and getting six months of Spotify Premium, which would normally cost you almost £60.

This offer is valid until October 4, 2020. It's also worth noting that the Spotify offer only applies to new Spotify Premium members, so if you already have a Spotify Premium membership then it may be worth reconsidering – unless you really want Anthem.

We're expecting to see more great deals like this from Currys during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so keep an eye on TechRadar for all the best offers.