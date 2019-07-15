Chromebook deals? Amazon Prime Day has you covered

If you ask us, the best Chromebooks will combine decent performance with a price tag that's super approachable. These Chrome OS-laden laptops aren't going to power through your video editing or gaming workloads, but they should be perfect for someone that just has some writing or casual web browsing to do. And, luckily, during Amazon Prime Day, you can find some sweet Chromebook deals.

On this page you'll find Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals for both US and UK.

And, it's not just limited to the bottom of the stack like you may think. While you're not going to find the Google Pixelbook on sale, you can still pick up a Google Pixel Slate for $100 off.

And, even if you're not willing to drop almost $700 on a Chrome product, there are plenty of budget-minded Chromebooks available, a couple of which are even 2-in-1 laptops.

So, if you're looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deal on a Chromebook, you've come to the right place: we've rounded the best deals all in one spot, so you can shop without a care in the world.

The best Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals in the US

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook R 11 $299 $200 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 isn't just packed with a respectable Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC RAM, but it also flips inside out, so you can use it as a tablet. The kicker: you can save 33% on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA $229 $170 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable Chromebook that doesn't suck, this red beauty from Asus is rocking a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. The bonus? You can save 26% on Amazon Prime Day.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo Chromebook S330 $289 $159 at Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 features fast hardware (for a Chromebook) and a beautiful chassis, all at a reasonable price. And, for Amazon Prime Day, that price is even more reasonable – you can score a whopping 45% off.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C423NA $269 $180 on Amazon

In our mind, the best Chromebooks deliver reliable performance with an approachable price tag. And, on Amazon Prime Day, the Asus Chromebook C423NA delivers on all fronts with a cool 33% off.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 315 $235 $176 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 315 isn't going to run Crysis, but its still powerful enough to get you through a term paper – which may be more important anyway. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can shave 25% off the list price, sweetening the deal.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 $399 $299 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 isn't the most powerful laptop on the market, but it doesn't need to be. It's powerful enough to get through pretty much everything the Chrome browser can do, which is all you need out of a Chromebook. And, that $100 discount helps.

In our minds, picking up a cheap Chromebook like the Lenovo Chromebook S330 makes a lot of sense, as you just need a device that'll load up some Chrome tabs. However, we can totally see students going for something like the Acer Chromebook 15, as it has a little more power and screen real estate for getting those term papers sorted.

The best Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals in the UK

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA £280 £199 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to buy a Chromebook as this deal demonstrates. You get a fantastic £80 price cut that makes this an even more affordable 2-in-1 device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. It only has 16GB of storage space, though, so you'll need to make use of Google Drive.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA £199 £139.99 at Amazon

This is another brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal on a Chromebook. With 32GB storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, this is a well-specced Chromebook that will run Chrome OS and its apps smoothly. The 11.6-inch HD screen is also a delight to work on.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell Chromebook 11 3000 £199 £149.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day continues to bring the goods when it comes to Chromebook deals, and Dell's 11.6-inch model is one of the best. With £50 off, you're getting a lovely-designed Chrome OS machine with decent specs (though the 16GB storage is a bit on the slim side).

(Image credit: Dell) Dell Chromebook 14 7000 £629.99 £469.99 at Amazon

Dell's high-end Chromebook (yes, such things exist) has had a £160 price cut. This is one of the best Chromebooks on the market right now with a gorgeous full HD 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and USB Type-C. It's also a convertible device, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet.

(Image credit: HP) HP Chromebook 11-v001na £187.81 £139.99 at Amazon

This slimline Chromebook offers 12.45 hours of battery life, along with a stylish design that proves that Chromebooks can be just as attractive as other laptops. Its 11.6-inch screen is large enough to work on without making it too large to carry around.

(Image credit: HP) HP Chromebook 14-db0003na £219 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £40 when buying this 14-inch Chromebook from HP. With a dual-core AMD A4 processor and 4GB of RAM (along with AMD Radeon R3 graphics), this is one of the more powerful Chromebooks out there.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Chromebook C223NA £229.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Prime Day is one of the best days outside of Black Friday to grab a Chromebook, and Asus' excellent device is now even more affordable thanks to a £90 price cut. With an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU and 4GB or RAM powering Chrome OS, this is a great laptop for students.

