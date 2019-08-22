Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones get £70 off in Amazon sale

If you're on the hunt for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, today could be your lucky day; Amazon has knocked a very respectable £70 off the brilliant Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones.

That's a discount of 22%, taking the price of these over-ear headphones from £330 down to a much more palatable £259.

While Bose has recently expanded its noise-cancelling headphones range with the class-leading Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, the Quiet Comfort 35 II is still a fantastic option for anyone who wants to block out their noisy commute, with the added convenience of wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

When we reviewed the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, we were blown away by their broad soundstage, comfortable fit and seamless pairing. Their battery life may have been surpassed by the newer Noise Cancelling Headphones 700s, but with Amazon Alexa built-in they're still bang up to date.

