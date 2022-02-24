AirPods are back to their lowest-ever price with this wireless earbuds deal

The Apple AirPods have returned to their lowest price with an excellent deal from Amazon, which sees the wireless earbuds reduced from £119 to just £99.

That £20 saving might not seem like much, but compared to the second-gen AirPods' original £159 RRP, it's a bargain – and a price we haven't seen since Black Friday.

Today's best AirPods deal

AirPods with wired charging case: £119 £99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Amazon has the second-generation AirPods on sale for just under £100, a return to the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds. The 2019 AirPods come with Apple's H1 chip for excellent connectivity, a wired charging case, and offer lively sound.

The AirPods 2 launched in 2019, and come with Apple's H1 Chip, which enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 Chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.

Their lively sound profile makes the AirPods ideal for casual music listening, though audiophiles will want to look elsewhere for earbuds with a wider soundstage and more detailed audio performance (we'd recommend looking at models like the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus if you're on a budget).

This particular deal is for the AirPods with a standard charging case, so they don't support wireless charging. You get just over 24 hours of playback, with five hours of battery in the earbuds themselves.

The 2019 AirPods are the oldest model in Apple's lineup of true wireless earbuds, and don't offer active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro, but they're still worth considering if you need a pair of wireless earbuds that work well and sound decent.

