Affordable Mobiles: what is it and how good are Affordable Mobiles deals?

Affordable Mobiles has been around since 2007 specialising in contract mobile smartphones for – you guessed it – low prices. It does this by working with major networks and selecting higher end smartphones, but keeping everything online.

While you can buy new phones, there is also the option to snap up a used refurbished phone, on contract so you can spread the cost. To support this, Affordable Mobiles works really hard to offer the best possible customer service experience. It's very high Trustpilot score reflects this well.

Want to know more about Affordable Mobiles and what it can offer? We've answered any questions you might have below.

Just want to explore its deals? Then head straight to the Affordable Mobiles website

Affordable Mobiles: Frequently asked questions

What deals does Affordable Mobiles offer?

Affordable Mobiles has a wide selection of smartphones from the latest iPhone 12 to high-end Android devices from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Google and more. These can be bought new or, in some cases, refurbished.

In the case of a refurb it's usually a handset that has been returned with 14 days of purchase or has been recycled after use. They are tested to such a high standard and covered with after care, so there's no worry in buying this more affordable option.

Grab contract deals, SIM only phones, SIM Pay As You Go deals and get them all with next day delivery. It's worth looking out for promotions and offers as they crop up often. It's also worth keeping in mind that Affordable Mobiles usually offers a free upgrade around 45 days before your contract officially ends.

What networks does Affordable Mobiles offer?

Affordable Mobiles works with the major UK networks which include EE, O2, Three and Vodafone. This means you can get contract deals but also Pay As You Go options from the network providers.

In all four cases the networks now offer 5G connectivity. How well that works in your area depends on roll-out, so we recommend you check coverage where you are before buying.

Is Affordable Mobiles a good retailer?

The short answer is yes, Affordable Mobiles is a good retailer. Not only does it undercut the competition on price but it still manages to offer a wide variety of handsets and contract options.

The customer service is excellent with many happy users. In fact the Trustpilot score really makes it stand out with nearly 15,000 reviews averaged to 4.5 stars out of five.

Since your device is covered by the manufacturer warranty and everyone gets a free month of insurance when they sign-up, peace of mind is part of what Affordable Mobiles offers.

What benefits does Affordable Mobiles offer?

Price is the most major benefit from Affordable Mobiles. You're likely to find one of the best deals on the smartphone you're after when buying from here. Since you can have that phone as early as the next day, even this online base is not an issue. In fact it means more resources to put into customer service so you should end up having the best possible experience.

The savings to be made on SIM only phones and on refurbished models goes further to enhance the affordability of this aptly named site. They even offer cashback with purchases – paid direct to your account – if that's something you're after too.

The next day delivery service, carried out by DPD, is free in most cases but would usually cost £6, showing another saving to be made from using Affordable Mobiles.

Are Affordable Mobiles phone new?

As mentioned above there are new phones available. These include the latest handsets like the new iPhone or high end Samsung.

But you can also buy refurbished if you want. Although for top-end handsets they likely won't fall into that bracket for some time. At time of writing, with the iPhone 12 out, there is an iPhone XR, iPhone X and iPhone 8 available as refurbished models.