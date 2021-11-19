Cyber Monday tablet deals 2021: early sales on iPads and more

Cyber Monday tablet deals are hitting the (virtual) shelves early, which is good news if you can't wait until the end of the month to snag one. However, this is merely scratching the surface as we're anticipating even deeper discounts come November 29. Unless you need a new tablet ASAP, it won't do you much harm to wait just a little bit longer.

So what are we seeing right now? In the US and UK we've found a few early price drops for Apple's newest iPads, as well as markdowns on Android tablets from Samsung and Amazon. You can check out those offers and more below.

As we inch closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're banking on more substantial bargains making an appearance. Suffice to say, they likely won't be for the latest iPads (though we'd love to be wrong!). But if it's an Amazon Fire HD or a Microsoft Surface Pro you're seeking, for instance, you're bound to be in luck.

Keep reading as we answer your most pressing questions regarding what you can expect from this year's Cyber Monday tablet deals. And if all you care about is finding a discounted iPad, head over to our Cyber Monday iPad deals hub.

Today's best tablet deals: US

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 $539 at Walmart

Save $60: Walmart has dropped the price of the 2020 iPad Air 4 to just $539. This is a significant price cut ahead of Cyber Monday and it's just a touch more than the cheapest price we have ever seen for the iPad Air 4. Don't miss out on this great saving - head to Walmart where you’ll find the Green, Rose Gold and Space Gray color variants on sale. This isn't an option for the Silver or Sky Blue, which are still the normal price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB: $649.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB: $649.99 $499 at Amazon

Save $150: This is the best discount we're seeing right now for Samsung's latest flagship tablet. Granted, this is the base 128GB model that's on sale. If you need more space than that, use the money you save to pick up a cheap microSD card. (The Tab S7 can support up to 1TB of additional memory.) Also this price at Walmart after in-cart discount.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (512GB): $1,399 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (512GB): $1,399 $1,249 at B&H

Save $150: This is the best discount available right now for the 512GB iteration of the brand-new iPad Pro 12.9-inch. This premium iPad boasts Apple's M1 chip, a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and excellent battery life. Note that B&H only has Space Gray in stock at this price.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 (512GB): Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 (512GB): $1,099 $949 at B&H

Save $150: If a 2021 iPad Pro is out of your price range, you can still save by opting for the previous-gen version instead – which is quite solid in its own right. Right now, B&H has the lowest price going for the 512GB iPad Pro 4, even beating Best Buy's current sale price by $50.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) Wi-Fi 64GB: $190 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) Wi-Fi 64GB: $190 $95 at Amazon

Save $95: The last-gen Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is available for half price, saving you almost $100. Given that the new model doesn't have too many improvements, that's a great discount.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Wi-Fi 128GB: $959 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Wi-Fi 128GB: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360: You're getting loads of money off with this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - we see deals on this product fairly frequently, but this is a match for the lowest price we've seen it. It also includes the type cover, which many people regard as essential for the device. If you can't wait until Cyber Monday and want a good Windows tablet, this is a great choice.

Today's best tablet deals: UK

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 (1TB): £1,469 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 (1TB): £1,469 £1,249.97 at Amazon

Save £219: Here's a 15 per cent saving on a last generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch, complete with a heaping 1TB of storage. Amazon has only discounted this model to below £1,000 once, in June 2021. Here's hoping we see that matched (or beaten) come Cyber Monday.

Apple iPad mini 6 (2021): £479 Apple iPad mini 6 (2021): £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20: A mini £20 saving for the new iPad mini at Amazon isn't among the most thrilling iPad deals we've ever seen, but we'll take any discount at this stage as this new model has been available for just a couple of months. Of course, we'll keep our eyes peeled for any substantial Cyber Monday discounts that may follow.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi 256GB: £799 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Wi-Fi 256GB: £799 £679 at Currys

Save £120: This is Samsung's highest-end tablet yet, with the same specs as the non-Plus version but a bigger and better display, and meatier battery. It's a perfect work and play tool, and we're looking forward to stronger Cyber Monday specials to help drive down the price.

Huawei MatePad T10 Wi-Fi 32GB: £140 Huawei MatePad T10 Wi-Fi 32GB: £140 £99.99 at Currys

Save £40: If you need an affordable Android tablet this is a good option, although it doesn't run Google apps, which is definitely something worth bearing in mind before buying.

Not keen on these offers? We've rounded up even more of the best pre-Cyber Monday tablets deals in your region down below...

Cyber Monday tablet deals: our predictions

When will Cyber Monday tablet deals begin in 2021? Cyber Monday falls on November 29, 2021 – but we're already seeing several pre-Cyber Monday tablets sales in both the US and the UK. On both sides of the Atlantic, Amazon has been leading the way with early discounts on iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and Amazon's Fire HD line of tablets. Meanwhile in the US, B&H Photo is coming through with price drops on current- and previous-gen iPads ahead of Cyber Monday. In the UK, Curry's is offering some noteworthy deals on Android tablets from Samsung and Huawei. It's not uncommon for retailers to extend their Black Friday tablet deals to Cyber Monday. However, more notable markdowns on tablets tend to appear on Cyber Monday so your patience (or forgetfulness!) may serve you well if you don't hop on a Black Friday special. Don't forget about accessories. Cyber Monday is often the best time to buy cases, styli, and other peripherals for your tablet at a decent bargain.

Which stores will have the best Cyber Monday tablet deals? In the US, you can expect Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy to compete amongst one another in offering significant markdowns on a wide range of tablets – from iPads and Galaxy Tabs to lesser-known value models and brands. But don't overlook smaller regional outlets like B&H Photo or Adorama, which often match or undercut sale prices from big-name retailers. (Plus, they ship nationwide.) It's worth noting that Cyber Monday isn't as prominent in the UK as it is in the US. Despite that, we can still count on UK-based retailers like Argos and Currys (along with Amazon, of course) to come through with some stellar online-only tablet deals on November 29.

What were the best Cyber Monday tablet deals last year? The best Cyber Monday 2020 tablet deals in the US included up to $100 off just-released iPad mini, Pro, and Air models. There was also a modest discount on the Apple Magic Keyboard ($20 off; $330 at Amazon). As for non-iPad tablet deals, standout offers in the US included up to $150 off Amazon Fire HD tablets, a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $550 ($100 saving), and up to $430 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. In the UK, last year's Cyber Monday tablet deals featured up to £70 off 2020 iPads, a £549 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (£70 saving), and Amazon Fire tablets from £35 (up to £60 off). We even saw 10% to 15% off iPad accessories at Amazon, from Smart Covers to Apple Pencils. We're already seeing shades of these discounts weeks ahead of Cyber Monday 2021 – in particular, price cuts on brand-new iPad models. Of course, with the recent iPad refreshes, that means 2020 iPad models are poised to experience even larger markdowns than they did last year...but given that it's Apple we're talking about, take that for what it's worth. We'll be updating this hub with all of the very best Cyber Monday tablet deals as they happen, so bookmark this page if you wan't to miss a thing.

Tips for buying a Cyber Monday tablet deal

Snagging a cracking Cyber Monday tablet deal won't mean very much if you purchase something that's either too complex for your needs or not robust enough to keep up with your tasks. Before jumping to this year's sales, here are a few quick tips to help you land your ideal tablet...

1. Consider your reason for buying a tablet

Are you seeking a tablet that can serve as a desktop replacement for major computing or creative tasks? Or are you only looking for something on which you can stream Netflix and read ebooks? Figuring this out early will help narrow your selection to models that are best suited to your intended use case since you'll largely be focusing on the specs that matter most (for example: screen size, accessories, connectivity options).

Perhaps you're buying a tablet for a child instead. In that case, you'll want to find a small tablet (under 10 inches) with child-safe controls and a durable build (since, you know, kids can be clumsy with tech).

2. Choose an operating system

Tablet operating systems come in three primary flavors: iPad OS, Android, and Windows Here's a brief overview of which one you should go for:



Choose iPad OS if: you want an intuitive interface with support for millions of apps via the App Store.

Choose Android if: you're on a tighter budget, are only seeking something basic for streaming/reading, and crave more of a selection in available models.

Choose Windows if: you have the means to afford a capable desktop replacement that can handle heavy-duty computing.

3. Think about how much storage you'll need

If you intend to download a lot of of games, songs, movies and other apps, you'll want to have ample storage for your files. A sweet spot for most people is 128GB, as it'll offer enough wiggle room so you won't have to immediately concern yourself over deleting old files to make room for new ones.

Naturally, the more storage space you need, the higher the cost of the tablet. Alternatively, select Android and Windows tablets include an SD card slot so you can expand the memory as you see fit. (This isn't an option with the iPad.)

4. Visit TechRadar for the best Cyber Monday tablet deals

Regardless of your budget, you'll want to stay tuned here as we'll be sharing the top Cyber Monday tablets sales as they appear – from budget models to top-of-the-line builds. Bookmark this page to stay in the loop so you can score the perfect bargain on your perfect tablet.

