What broadband speed do I need? Fibre, ADSL, Ultrafast and more compared

The best broadband deal might not be about getting the fastest speeds, but rather the ideal price for your needs. But what do you need and what is the best broadband speed for you?

Committing to a broadband deal might be easier than ever but you will want to make sure you've taken everything into consideration before you do. Will it last you into the future? Is the speed fast enough for you needs? Can you save money and go slower? Or perhaps it's just about getting a connection where you are based on what's available.

This guide will break down the different broadband types, in speed order, so you can assess which is right for your needs.

What broadband speed do I need?

ADSL broadband

ADSL broadband is the slowest of the lot and, usually the most affordable. It's also, crucially, very widely available where others might not be. A typical ADSL speed will be around the 11Mb mark, on average.

Netflix, as a guide, recommends at 25Mb line for 4K UHD content but you can go for an HD video stream and a line about 2Mb can be enough.

Another factor, beyond content quality, is the number of connections required. If you have people in lots of rooms using many devices all at once, you're going to be limited by the broadband speed coming in, which then gets split.

ADSL broadband is good for one to two people in a property that doesn't require 4K UHD streaming. So for working from home and having average quality Zoom calls, this could have you covered.

Fibre broadband

Fibre broadband deals are a step up, using optical cables which transmit light, allowing for greater speeds and easier future upgrades. But since this requires those cables, it's not available to everyone.

Fibre speeds vary but typically offer an average range of 30 to 60Mb. This means you will get 4K and UHD streaming, and you can game at high quality too. But expect this to be for use by fewer people, ideally for properties with no more than four people – and certainly not doing everything in high-quality at the same time. But for a good quality Zoom meeting, or a few at once, this is the way to go.

Fast fibre broadband

Once you step up to fast fibre broadband speeds they're averaging between 60Mb and over. This is good for most tasks, be it high-response rate gaming or UHD video streaming on Netflix and YouTube. And, yes, working from home too.

This is ideal for those homes that have a high-quality TV stream on often but also want to game online and connect lots of smart home devices. Get that video call in without worry of issues, even when everyone else at home is using the internet as usual. Since it offers a high-speed to start with, splitting that shouldn't be an issue presuming you have a decent router.

Ultrafast broadband

Fibre broadband can now reach speeds of up to 1Gb in some areas. But reasonable prices start at around the 100Mb mark and run up to around the 500Mb end. Virgin Broadband has a 362Mb top-end line, while BT Broadband offers 300Mb speeds, for example.

These sorts of speeds are only for those very demanding situations. So if you have more than five people at the address, want 4K videos and ultra-responsive high-quality gaming, smart devices, home office work and more, all running at the same time – this could be worth paying the premium for.