The best Plusnet broadband deals in July 2018

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £18.99pm + £50 cashback

If you're hunting around for the best broadband deals on the market, then Plusnet currently pips the rest to go top of the podium with its standard ADSL internet plan. The only offer that gets close is NOW Broadband's summer sale at £15 per month and £9.99 upfront, so going with Plusnet will save you more than a tenner over the course of the year.

We used to think of Plusnet broadband as a growing force in the internet provider game. But with an ever growing awards cabinet and customer base, it can no longer be regarded as a precocious up and comer. And there's one very good reason why we often recommend it – Plusnet broadband deals are usually some of the cheapest on the market.

Plusnet has been around for well over a decade, but its growth to the upper echelons was given a boost when BT Broadband purchased it in 2007. Since then, Plusnet has placed itself as the affordable alternative to the likes of BT and Virgin, offering a range of varying internet options.

It's almost always towards the top of the list in our best cheap broadband only deal comparison charts. While you can also pick up super fast fibre broadband deals for less money than most other companies can offer. You can see its full array of plans above, with up-to-the-minute pricing. And you can keep reading to find out more on plucky Plusnet.

Plusnet broadband packages compared

It might be tempting to go for Plusnet's lowest price ADSL internet and save yourself a packet, but it may actually be worth paying a few pounds more and grabbing a fibre optic plan instead and avoiding lagging headaches later. Plusnet has three options to choose from:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband

This is Plusnet's most basic internet option, running an average 10Mb speed ADSL internet connection. If all you do with your home broadband is surf the net, deal with emails and stream the occasional show live or on catch up then this should be enough. Plusnet Unlimited Broadband includes:

Avg 10Mb speed

Unlimited data usage

Wireless router

Line rental

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre

Fibre broadband is now available to over 90% of the UK, and more and more people are opting for faster internet. To do so with Plusnet will usually cost around a fiver more a month, but your maximum download speeds more than triple to almost 5MB per second. That means songs and TV shows downloaded faster, smoother streaming and more people able to use the internet at once without you ever noticing the strain. Plusnet Unlimited Fibre includes:

Avg 36Mb speed

Unlimited data usage

Wireless router

Line rental

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra

The big kahuna of Plusnet's broadband tribe, Fibre Extra cranks the speed to an average of 66Mb – that equates to a download speed of around 8MB per second. Plusnet doesn't bother throwing in any extra perks with Fibre Extra, just pure pace. It's the plan to go for if you like your streaming in glorious 4K, or just have a bustling household of folk who all like to use the internet at once. Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra includes:

Avg 66Mb speed

Unlimited data usage

Wireless router

Line rental

How long will my Plusnet broadband contract last?

We're going to equivocate here - it depends on what plan you go for. They can vary between 12 and 18 month deals, so you'll have to check the details in our comparison chart above to see which it will be for your favoured tariff.

Does Plusnet do broadband and TV deals?

Not at the moment. Plusnet is exclusively a broadband and telephone zone. We wouldn't be surprised if it was to join forces with BT's TV offerings at some point in the future, but that doesn't exactly help you now. If you're keen to kill the TV and internet birds with one stone, then direct your attention to our best broadband and TV deals guide and use the comparison chart to narrow down your ideal all-round package.

Do I get a landline from Plusnet?

Easy answer – yes! Line rental is included with all Plusnet broadband deals, so you have access to a landline if you need it.

In the first instance, it works on a pay-as-you-go basis. If you make a lot of calls, that could get very costly indeed. To save money in the long run, it may be better to upgrade to a broadband and phone deal with Plusnet. A few pounds a month gets you unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK landlines and limited minutes to mobiles. Or push the boat out for calls at an any time of the day. Plusnet also has an Anytime International calls plan if you have friends or relatives living abroad.

Also included is Plusnet Call Protect, which has a feature that sends nuisance calls straight to a junk voicemai box. The bad news is that you'll have to say goodbye to those friendly PPI callers.

