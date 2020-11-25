HTC Vive Cosmos is £100 off for Black Friday – is it time to take the VR plunge?

HTC’s Vive Cosmos virtual reality headsets have a chunky discount applied for Black Friday, and there are other bonus extras to be had throughout the Vive range, which may just tempt those who’ve yet to make the leap to VR gaming.

The main offer is £100 off the Vive Cosmos, Cosmos Elite, and the standalone Cosmos Elite Headset, meaning that the latter is now down to £449 (normally it would retail at £549) when bought from Vive.com (and other selected retailers, including Amazon, Box, Currys, Overclockers and Scan – except for the standalone headset which is only available direct).

Check out the full details on these offers in the boxes below.

On top of this, buyers of the top Cosmos Elite package will get a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx – you may recall that the Elite was bundled with the shooter at launch – and the same holds true for those who purchase an HTC Vive Pro Full Kit or Vive Pro Eye.

Plus there’s a bonus extra of two free months of Viveport Infinity, which is a subscription service giving you access to hundreds of VR games, apps and other content. All these offers run until November 27, in other words through to and including Black Friday itself.

Speaking of Viveport Infinity, a separate Black Friday deal is that subscribers get 15% off the annual subscription, and a free copy of Phasmophobia (the spooky ghost hunting game which has become popular of late, and is doubtless a lot more hair-raising in virtual reality). That offer runs until November 30.

Finally, those on the hunt for laptop plus VR headset bundles should bear in mind that there’s up to £439 off the Gigabyte Aorus 15G with the Vive Cosmos.

Now for the full details on those main Vive Cosmos deals…

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite: £899 £799 at Vive.com

The Cosmos Elite is essentially the same device as the Cosmos, except with a different faceplate that allows for more precise room-scale tracking (it uses external tracking and base stations). With £100 off, it now costs £799, and as well as direct from Vive.com, you can get this deal at other retailers. The added bonus here is a copy of Half-Life: Alyx thrown in for free.View Deal

HTC Vive Cosmos: £699 £599 at Vive.com

As mentioned, this is essentially the same headset as the Elite above, the difference being that it uses inside-out tracking (so there are no base stations), and it’s a bit cheaper. The £100 knocked off here represents a 15% discount, and this deal is also available at other retailers as well as Vive.com.View Deal

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Headset: £549 £449 at Vive.com

This is the standalone Elite (external tracking) headset for those who already have controllers and lighthouse base stations – it uses the original Vive’s controllers and base stations – so don’t need that extra kit, and can save a bit of money as a result. With a £100 discount, you’re paying £449. Note that this deal is only available direct from Vive.com, and no third-party retailers.View Deal

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on HTC's Vive Cosmos where you are below.

