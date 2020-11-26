Black Friday Instant Pot deals 2020: the best slow cooker and air fryer offers

These days, no kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and there are plenty of Black Friday deals for the slow-cooking superstar appearing in time for the holiday season - and it's always a big hitter on Cyber Monday too.

Always popular, especially in the US, Instant Pots were one of last year's hottest items over the Black Friday sales, and their popularity has now extended around the globe. Instant Pot is the household name, now synonymous with the appliance, but the product range is actually a slow cooker, in which competing brands such as Ninja and Crock Pot also have great items.

Today's best Black Friday Instant Pot deals

If you're wondering when this year's Black Friday sales are kicking off or where you can find the best Instant Pot prices this year, we've put together this handy guide to get you fully prepped for the big day itself – as well as keeping you updated when early Black Friday deals land.

We'll also tell you what to expect, complete with examples of last year's hottest sales plus today's best prices - just to give you the current lay of the land. Typically, Instant Pot products see savings of around $50 off in the US or £30 in the UK, so you can see why this would be an ideal time to grab one.

If you'd like to see other small appliances, laptops, TVs, and a whole host of excellent tech deals, make sure you visit (and bookmark) our main Black Friday 2020 page.

These are our two top picks for Instant Cooker deals right now, including the Wi-Fi-enabled Instant Pot 8-in-1 Multicooker in the US, and the Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L in the UK. It's important to note that Instant Pot is the name of a brand, in the UK that doesn't mean much so what you're actually looking for is a pressure cooker or air fryer.

Instant Pots tend to be reduced a little throughout the year, but during the Black Friday sales season, these pressure cookers (some are pressure cooker and slow cooker combos) tend to get a hefty price reduction. As we noted above, Instant Pots are a little more popular in the US right now, but they're clearly becoming even more in-demand in the UK too, as more and more retailers are stocking them and – luckily for us – giving them discounts for Black Friday.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals in the US

If you're shopping for Black Friday deals in the US, you can expect even more choice – Instant Pots are more popular on your side of the pond. There are already some discounts popping up from some of our favorite retailers. We like that there are discounts spanning the Instant Pot range at the moment, whether you want the more basic models or ones with Wi-Fi built-in. Be sure to keep checking back to this page as we'll be adding more discounts as they roll in.

Instant Pot - Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1: $119.99 , now $69.99 at Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pot Duo Nova is the updated model of the Duo. This means it includes an easy seal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins. This model also comes with seven built-in cooking programs to experiment with.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8qt Multi-cooker: $139.99 , now $89.99 @ Best Buy Save $50 - Instant Pots are getting some serious Black Friday treatment this year, which is why now is the best time to buy one. Take this Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus multi-cooker, it's been reduced by $50 and it comes with a host of cooking options to choose from. There are 48 customizable programs for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more, there's even a setting to make delicious desserts, what more could you want?

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.00 , now $79.00 @ Walmart Save $70 - Instant Pots are rarely on offer this much, which is why this is such a good deal. You can save $70 on this excellent cooker which comes complete with an air fryer and 11 smart programs to choose from, these options make it fun and easy for anyone — from novice to chef — to prepare great meals with little hassle.

Instant Pot 7-in1 Duo 6QT down to $79 @ Amazon This is the best-selling Instant Pot model and it's had a price cut from $99.95 all the way down to $79. That's a saving of $20 on the 7-in-1 Duo, this one is just a pressure cooker (other models team this up with a slow cooker), but comes with a promise it'll cook your food 70 per cent faster, a range of one-touch cooking programs and a bunch of safety features. If you're looking for your first step into Instant Pots, or pressure cookers generally, this is the deal for you. View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1: was $99.95 now $79.00 @ Walmart Same as the Amazon offer above, but from Walmart if that's your preferred store of choice! This nifty Instant Pot cooker is currently reduced at Walmart for a steal at $79. It brings with it seven features, which are: a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yoghurt maker and warmer. It also comes with excellent versatility, let you choose from 14 built-in programs including soup, stew, bean/chilli, chicken and much more. The whole appliance has a fully sealed environment which traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food, letting you make the most delicious meal you can.

Instant Pot Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.99 @ Best Buy Save yourself $40 on this excellent, top of the line Instant Pot air fryer at Best Buy. While the discounted price admittedly isn't much at $89.99 you're still getting a brilliant little cooker which can be easily stored away. It comes with the following functions: 6-Quart which can accommodate many foods for a variety of cooking, a sleek look with a nice black finish and four built-in cooking programs allowing you to air fry, roast, bake and re-heat. Throw in the fact that this fryer doesn't frequently go on offer, you'll be mad to miss out.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals in the UK

If you just can't wait to see how low those Black Friday deals could go, there are already a number of offers popping up from trusted retailers, offering excellent discounts on top-notch Instant Pot items. These are the best we've seen so far in the UK (scroll down for international offers):

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: £84.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon Save £25 - This is the best-selling Instant Pot model and it's had a price cut from £84 all the way down to £59. That's a saving of £25 on the 7-in-1 Duo, this one is just a pressure cooker (other models team this up with a slow cooker), but comes with a promise it'll cook your food 70 per cent faster, a range of one-touch cooking programs and a bunch of safety features.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 30 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker: £89.99 , now £69.99 @ Robert Dyas Save £20 - Another excellent saving on a nifty little Instant Pot. This one is focused one being a jack of all trades pressure cooker, able to accommodate 13 different cooking modes for any of your culinary desires. There's broth cooking, rice, slow cooking and a setting for making yoghurts, more than enough to throw in some variety to your cookbook.

Instant Pot 60 DUO: £99.99 , now £89.99 @ Amazon. Save £10 - Grab yourself an Instant Pot 60 cooker at a reduce price of £10. This is something of a cheaper alternative to the other listings and even though £10 isn't much off of one of these products, any saving is a good one! The Instant Pot 60 isn't the latest arrival, which you can find below, but it's still an excellent kitchen essential.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: just £149.99 @ John Lewis

One of the most versatile Instant Pots out there, the Duo Crisp and Air Fryer not only takes care of your slow cooking and pressure cooking needs, but can also add a tasty crispy finish to dishes. Save £30 here. Remember also that if you purchase through John Lewis, you get access to its incredible guarantee and customer support. Also available at the same £149.99 price from Amazon.View Deal

Instant Pot 80 Duo 8L down to just £89.99 @ Robert Dyas

This is an Instant Pot Classic – Save £10 on the 80 Duo 8L, a giant slow cooker and pressure cooker combo that features 14 preset programs for 7-in-1 multi-functional smart cooking, with a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, yoghurt maker, steamer and warmer functions. Amazon Prime subscribers benefit from free One-Day delivery here, too.View Deal

Instant Pot IPDuo-30 Duo Mini down to £59.99 on Amazon. This Instant Pot brings you all of the best features of some of the larger Instant Pot models, like the Instant Pot Duo 60, but here it's available in a 3 Litre / 3 Qt compact format – hence the Mini in its name. That means you get all the benefits of creating a range of dishes, but it's a great option if you're short on space or just cooking for one or two people.View Deal

Instant Pot alternatives

Instant Pot may be the household-name brand when it comes to pressure and slow cookers – but it's not the only company making great cooking appliances. Here's a few alternatives to the Instant Pot brand that are already getting deep discounts, each of them are well worth a look if you want to pick up a bargain over Black Friday.

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL: was $349.95 now $199.95 @ Amazon On offer now at Amazon, you can get a whopping $150 off of this top-of-the-range Philips air fryer, currently going for $199.95. The Airfryer XXL has a nifty fat removal technology which reduces and captures any excess fat from cooking. It's big enough to accommodate a wide range of meals for up to six people, and, for reference, you can roughly fit in one whole chicken or two full bags of frozen french fries. It's quick to turn on, with no pre-heat needed, so what are you waiting for? Grab this fryer at a steal now.

Crock-Pot - Cook & Carry Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker: was $39.99 now $24.99 @ Best Buy Save $15 on this excellent little crockpot for all your cooking needs. Even for $40, this sort of pot is cheap, so you're definitely going to want to jump on this deal with it reduced as low as $25. It's easy to use and it's big enough to serve meals for up to seven people. Using the digital screen to program the crock-pot is simple and you can lock the lid in place to stop any spillage. The clock control lets you program cook times anywhere from 30 minutes up to 20 hours.

Hamilton Beach 7 Quart Stay or Go Programmable Slow Cooker: was $52.99 , now $39.99 @Walmart Grab yourself this excellent slow cooker at a discounted price for a limited time only. The Hamilton Beach slow cooker has plenty of programming options over its predecessors, giving you all the options you need when cooking for a crowd. This slow cooker has flexible programming options with a total of 10 hours of cooking time. Hamilton Beach comes with a "Party Dipper" food warmer, which lets you heat side dishes warm while the main event bubbles away inside.



Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker now $199.99 @ Amazon.

If you don't mind foregoing the slow cooker element of some of the more deluxe Instant Pot models, then try this big, deluxe pressure cooker from Ninja. Perfect for big families or those who have lots of guests round, it has a big capacity and lots of different modes, including an air fry or air crisp capability that allows you to make fried food in a way that's healthier. The best news is it's had a huge price reduction of more than $70.View Deal

TEFAL Easy Fry Compact EY101827 air fryer: £79.99, now £49.99 at Currys Save £30 - While it might be small, this air fryer is the perfect companion to help you prepare healthy fried meals using little or no oil. Depending on the recipe, you can help keep your oil intake down and your food healthier when frying thanks to this clever machine. Not only is it a healthier option for a fryer, but parts of it can also be dishwashed for even more ease.

Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker, 12-in-1 multi-cooker: £89.99 , now £74.96 at Amazon Save £15 - This Crock-Pot brand pressure cooker is a nice little addition to any kitchen. It has 12 cooking programs built in to it allow you to tackle any culinary obstacle. And, at £15, it's a great alternative to the more pricey Instant Pots.

AmazonBasics 23 in 1 Multi-Purpose cooker now £54 @ Amazon

The ever-onward march of the Amazon brand brought us the AmazonBasics line a few years back – the retailers own take on household staples. It's moved into the world of slow and pressure cookers now, with this 5.5 litre model offering many of the same features the premium brands do at a budget price.View Deal

Ninja Foodi 7.5L Multi Pressure Cooker down to just £179.99 on Argos. If you're looking for a pressure cooker, slow cooker, air fryer all in one, then this Ninja food monster of an appliance is for you. The best news is it's had a significant reduction from £229.99 to £179.99 – a saving of £50. This all-in-one appliance can do a huge range of things, taking the pressure of you, these include: Pressure Cook, Air Crisp, Slow Cook, Steam, Sear/Saute, Bake/Roast, Grill, Yoghurt and Dehydrate. Oh boy! What's more, its large size means it's a good option for families, as well as those who entertain dinner guests regularly. View Deal

When does Black Friday start this year?

Black Friday this year falls on November 27, although we're already seeing deals start to kick off as early as the beginning of the month, leading into a final crescendo on the big day itself.

That means if you're on the hunt for Black Friday Instant Pot deals you're already in luck, especially in the US, as Home Depot and Lowe's always start their deals early.

As always, TechRadar will be covering the full Black Friday shopping event. If you'd like to follow the very latest news, bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly with more information and the deals themselves once they arrive.

Black Friday Instant Pot deals: what to expect

Thanks to their incredible popularity last year, we're expecting even more fantastic Instant Pot deals in the US this year. Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, and Bed, Bath and Beyond are all expected to be competing for the best prices across the entire range, and, if last year's deals are anything to go by, we may be seeing price cuts of around 30 per cent to 50 per cent if we're lucky.

What's more, because Home Depot and Lowe's tend to start their Holiday sales events fairly early, we're already seeing some great Instant Pot deals. While we don't know specifics yet, it's likely we should see some prime deals cropping up in early November, so there's potentially not long to wait at all until you can get your hands on some cheap appliances.

If you're in the UK, you're definitely more limited in regards to retailers but we expect Amazon to be leading the way this year with some choice sales across the range. Last year it slashed a tasty 30 per cent off the Instant Pot Duo 7Qt bringing it down to just £59.99 and we're expecting a similar price this year, alongside price matching from John Lewis and other leading retailers.

Retailers featuring Instant Pot deals

In the US

Amazon - has great inventory but sales are often on special occasions only

- has great inventory but sales are often on special occasions only Best Buy - one of the likeliest retailers for Instant Pot deals on Black Friday

- one of the likeliest retailers for Instant Pot deals on Black Friday Walmart - expected to heavily price match all competitors

- expected to heavily price match all competitors Target - huge selection of models and exceptionally competitive pricing

- huge selection of models and exceptionally competitive pricing Lowe's - likes to stat Black Friday sales earlier than most, so one to watch

- likes to stat Black Friday sales earlier than most, so one to watch Home Depot - another early-bird when it comes to sales

- another early-bird when it comes to sales Bed Bath and Beyond - had one of the best Instant Pot deals ever last Black Friday

In the UK

Amazon - currently has the best Instant Pot inventory in the UK

- currently has the best Instant Pot inventory in the UK John Lewis - has a small selection, but offer great warranty

- has a small selection, but offer great warranty Robert Dyas - features the smaller Instant Pot Duo

- features the smaller Instant Pot Duo Lakeland - next to Amazon, has the widest selection of models

Should I wait for Black Friday for Instant Pot deals?

Yes, probably. Although we're fairly certain prices will be lower over the Black Friday period. Because of the popularity of the range as a whole, good deals tend to be fairly far and few in between, and they don't often reach the same low prices as over the Holidays.

If we take this Instant Duo Nova model at Amazon for example, over the past six months it's only been on sale three times, of which only one time it's matched the price from last Black Friday. That means while we might see some price cuts cropping up in the following weeks (thanks to Amazon Prime Day), it might be worth just holding out because the Black Friday price might be even lower.

If you did, however, want to see what Instant Pot deals are available this week, just down below is a quick roundup of today's best prices in your region.



Best Instant Pots, slow cookers and pressure cookers: all the brands ranked and rated

Last year's standout Black Friday Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus, 6qt: $119.99 $69.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond's 42% off deal on the Instant Pot Duo Plus was a particular highlight last year, giving shoppers the chance to pick up a more feature-laden pot for under the price of the baseline models. Featuring even more presets than the Duo model, we're anticipating this deals return eagerly this year.



Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 6 Qt: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Last year, Walmart Black Friday shoppers could save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That was the lowest price we'd seen for the pressure cooker so far and made it a perfect gift for anyone featured on the holiday gift list.



Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 6 Qt: £99 £59.99 at Amazon

In the UK we saw some similar prices, including this 30% off deal on an Instant Pot Due courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday sale. It's proven to be a pretty rare deal indeed, thanks to Amazon playing its cards close to its chest in recent months, but fingers crossed we'll see its like again come November.



If you'd like to see more options or do a little more research, head on over to our main best Instant Pot sales and deals article, where you'll find a rundown and direct comparison of the entire range.

