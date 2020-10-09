Black Friday broadband deals: which internet service providers will be involved?

Black Friday broadband deals might seem like a strange concept and yet, in the past we've seen some of the best prices on internet fall on this massive saving event.

And it's not just the cheaper brands that get involved, we see broadband deals from the likes of BT, Sky, and Virgin over Black Friday - all brands who tend to keep costs quite high.

And for those on more of a budget, brands that are all about affordability go big on Black Friday. TalkTalk, Plusnet, and even Onestream - the king of low bills - have impressed us in the past.

And it's not just traditional forms of internet we would expect to come down in price. 4G home broadband and SIM only deals are likely to be an area with a lot of competition in 2020.

Obviously, we can't be certain what kind of Black Friday broadband deals we will see just yet - we'll have to wait for the big day for that! However, bookmark this page and make sure you come back on Black Friday to see the best offers.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday is now almost here with a date of November 27 in the calendar for 2020. While that's the date when we'll see most of the major sales, we should see plenty of brands beginning to drop prices before then, allowing you to grab an early Black Friday deal potentially.

And, if you've been considering using Black Friday to invest in a phone for someone on Christmas, you'll be happy to know that Black Friday falls just over a month from Christmas.

What are the best broadband deals right now?

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £50 voucher

Virgin has been sitting atop of the market with this market-leading deal for a while now. It is still one of the best value broadband deals out there. You're paying just £24 a month while securing speeds averaging 108Mb. On top of all of that, you're also getting a £50 voucher to use at Amazon.co.ukView Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month + £60 Mastercard

Plusnet is doing what it does best right now - cheap bills. For its base fibre plan, you pay just £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. While that is already one of the cheapest prices out there, it does get even better thanks to the £60 Mastercard it is throwing in on top. That effectively brings your costs down to £19.65 each month.View Deal

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | 50Mb average speed | £27.99 per month | £9.99 activation + £80 Mastercard

This deal from BT provides you with speeds averaging 50Mb for just £27.99 a month. On top of that, you're getting an £80 Mastercard which effectively brings your costs all the way down to just £24.65 a month. That's the kind of price you see on other much cheaper brands which often offer slower speeds.View Deal