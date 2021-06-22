You won’t get a better Prime Day projector deal than the Anker Cosmos Max

The Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to upgrade your home theatre setup, and the best option this year is almost certainly the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max.

This 4K projector is now retailing for just £999 after a £300 price cut on Amazon in the Prime Day sales, making for a neat 30% saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for Prime Day deals in your region.)

You're getting a lot for that amount of cash, including 4K resolution, 1,500 lumens brightness, and an Android TV platform – a big step up from the basic operating systems often found on projectors. You'll even get HDR support, HLG broadcasts, and multi-directional audio out of the curved casing of the projector.

We gave the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max four stars in our review, praising the picture quality, cinematic built-in sound and speedy Android interface. While the HDR could be punchier, and we needed quite a long throw distance to get an optimum image size – an ultra short throw projector this isn't – these are small complaints for the value that this Prime Day projector deal offers.

The best Prime Day projector deal

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max: £1,399 £999 at Amazon

Save £300 – This 4K HDR projector from Anker is a joy to use, with easy setup, a speedy interface, and excellent picture and audio quality. It's not the best at HDR, but at this price it's hard to argue.

Anker may be best known for its mobile charging products, but its range of Nebula projectors are among the most impressive, affordable options out there.

The Cosmos Max is the first in Anker’s range to offer 4K / HDR, meaning it’s not only Anker’s richest-looking projector, but on a par with rival projectors worth several hundred pounds more.

Alternatively, if you need something more portable, there are a host of other Prime Day projector deals below.

More Prime Day projector deals

Anker Nebula Capsule Max: £479 £359 at Amazon

Save £120 – This compact, "pint-sized' projector packs in 720 resolution and an 8W speaker into a very portable size. With a 100-inch image and four-hour battery, it's more than capable for movie nights on the go – despite only 200 lumens brightness.

XGIMI Halo portable projector: £729 £583 at Amazon

Save £146 – This portable projector is great for taking on the go or out of doors, with a Full HD resolution, impactful sound, a battery that can last through a movie, and an unrivalled 800 lumens brightness for a portable model. This 20% discount certainly doesn't hurt, either.

XGIMI MoGo Pro portable projector: £549 £466 at Amazon

Save £83 – Can't afford the Halo? This portable projector matches its Full HD resolution, with a 100-inch screen size and Android TV. It offers only 300 lumens brightness, but is designed as much for business as recreational uses.

Bomaker mini projector: $99.98 $76.48 at Amazon

Save $23.50 – if you've been on the lookout for a cheap full HD projector, this deal could be one to take advantage of. You'll get a bright, Wi-Fi-enabled device that's compatible with phones, iPads, laptops, TV sticks, and games consoles, and includes its own in-built speaker. Perfect for use at home or in the outdoors as long as you can power it.

Anker Nebula Apollo Projector $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This compact projector combines portable design with Android functionality, allowing you to stream your favorite shows anywhere you like without connecting additional devices.

