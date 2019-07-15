Top Amazon Prime Day deal nets you 70% saving on Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam

We're on the hunt for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on July 15 and 16 and this is not only a good Amazon Prime Day saving, but a practical and quality HD webcam that'll fit in at home or at the office.

The Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam boasts full HD 1080p video calling and recording, as well as premium autofocus.

It's available now for just £25.19, which brings you a great Amazon Prime Day discount of 70%. If you're on the hunt for a new, affordable webcam, or you've been meaning to upgrade an old one, this is a no-brainer.

A practical, multi-purpose webcam

There are plenty of webcams on the market, but few are available for such a good price that tick all the boxes, whether you're looking for a camera to make conference calls at work or have more face-to-face time with long distance relatives when you're at home.

The Logitech C920 Pro HD measures in at just 1.14 x 3.70 x 0.94 inches (H x W x D), which will fit in perfectly no matter where you put it – without becoming an eyesore.

However, what we love about the Logitech C920 Pro HD is it comes with a lengthy, 5-foot cable so you won't have to tie yourself in knots to add the new piece of equipment to your set-up.

The C920 also features automatic light correction technology, which will ensure video is clear and colour is accurate no matter where you’re working from, as well as premium autofocus, so you can spend less time fiddling with settings and more time actually focusing on your video call.