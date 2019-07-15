This 1080p BenQ gaming projector is now at a Prime Day special price of £599

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

A superb projector for a superb price? Amazon Prime Day 2019 makes it possible, because the rather impressive BenQ W1210ST has had 23% knocked off its listing price – a saving of £179.

That chunky discount means you can now get this 1080p projector for £599 instead of £778, and get all your movies and video games broadcast on a big screen (or wall). It can cover a projected size of 100 inches.

(Image credit: BenQ) BenQ W1210ST 1080p Video Gaming CineHome Projector £778 £599 at Amazon

This is a great price for this short throw HD projector which boasts low input lag and a unique game mode. With £179 off, it's a must-have for gamers who want to take their experience to the next level.View Deal

Specs worth shouting about

The BenQ W1210ST has been specially engineered to boost the brightness of video games while optimising colours, and the built-in BenQ Cinema Master audio enhancer improves the experience even more.

And if you just need something to show off presentations in the office, well then the BenQ W1210ST can do that too. It's just that now, it does it for less money.

There's a low input lag latency here as well, making it even more perfect for your next gaming session. You'll wonder how you ever got by on that television or computer monitor after trying this.