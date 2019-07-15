Shark NV601UK upright vac is better than half price for Amazon Prime Day

There are plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals with a few pounds off here and there, but it's huge reductions from great brands, like this one for a Shark upright vacuum, that make the day of bargains truly worth it.

The Amazon UK best-selling Shark NV601UK Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which quickly switches into a handheld vacuum, has a more than 50% reduction, available for just £119.99.

This vacuum is compact, making it ideal for homes of all sizes. It's also a multi-tasker, allowing you to move between upright and handheld vacuuming quickly with the vac's detachable pod and Lift-Away technology, which means you can go from cleaning carpets to sucking away the dust from curtains or steps in seconds.

It's also a great option for anyone with allergies because it contains HEPA filters and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology, so that means it'll capture and hold 99.9 per cent of the dust and allergens it sucks up inside the vacuum – ensuring the air within your home is clean after vacuuming.