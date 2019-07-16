Logitech's gaming peripherals get price cuts for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is proving to be great for PC gamers, and Logitech has cut the price of a range of its gaming peripherals — including its gaming mice and speaker systems.
Logitech has cultivated a strong reputation amongst gamers thanks to its solid lineup of gaming peripherals, so if you were thinking of upgrading your gaming setup, now is the perfect time due to these great Amazon Prime Day deals.
The Logitech gaming Amazon Prime Day deals cover gaming mice, keyboards, headphones and speakers, so no matter what sort of peripheral you're after, there should be a deal for you.
Logitech MX Anywhere 2 AMZ Wireless Bluetooth Mouse:
£69.99 now £44.99
With a 1000DPI accuracy rating, this seven button Bluetooth mouse will make you a whizz for jumping around spreadsheets as well as a bit of casual fragging in your next LAN party.View Deal
Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless Bluetooth Mouse:
£79.99 now £36.99
This ergonomic mouse uses Darkfield laser tracking to destroy hidden rebel bases... sorry, we mean for superior mouse-pointer accuracy. And it's 54% off today!View Deal
Logitech G402 Gaming Mouse Hyperion Fury Mouse:
£38.99 now £17.99
Want to up your game without breaking the bank? With eight programmable buttons and 4,000 DPI accuracy, the Hyperion Fury will have you raising up the leaderboards in no time.View Deal
Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse Proteus Spectrum:
£57.92 now £32.99
Light up your gaming life with this shooter-focussed mouse from Logitech which not only features 11 programmable buttons and a 12,000DPI, but also has nifty RGB lighting options.View Deal
Logitech G430 7.1 Dolby gaming headset:
£62.03 now £22.99
Never get caught unawares in a deathmatch with this 7.1 Dolby surround sound headset from Logitech, which will let you hear which direction your attackers are creeping in from.View Deal
Logitech G403 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse:
£46.47 now £24.49
There's nothing like the reliability and lag-free precision of a wired mouse, and this Logitech number boasts some great features like a 12,000 DPI rating and RGB colour customisation.View Deal
Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard:
£59.99 now £27.99
Let there be light! This Logitech keyboard aimed at gamers not only has an anti-ghosting gaming matrix, but also has five individual customisable lighting zones and a spill-and-crumb resistant build.View Deal
