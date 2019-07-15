Hive Active Heating smart thermostats are half price for Amazon Prime Day

No smart home is complete without a smart thermostat – these nifty devices can intelligently heat and cool your home, learning your routines and ultimately saving you money on your heating bill.

Now you can save even more money on your heating thanks to these brilliant Amazon Prime Day deals, that see the cost of Hive smart thermostats slashed by over 50%.

We've rounded up the best Hive deals we can find this Prime Day. First up, we have a fantastic discount that you can get at Amazon US – if you're in the UK, scroll down to see a couple of great Hive deals for you, and be sure to check out all our Prime Day UK deals.

Should I buy a Hive smart thermostat?

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

If you're looking to buy a smart thermostat, Hive is one of the market leaders, alongside other smart home companies like Nest and Honeywell.

Hive's Smart Home Thermostats can be personalized to fit into your routine – you can set up to six daily heating and cooling schedules with your smartphone, making the process of warming your home fully automated.

They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can turn your heating up or down using your voice – you will need a compatible voice-activated device however, like the Amazon Echo or Google Home Mini.

The best Hive deal in the US

(Image credit: Hive) Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack $229.99 $98 at Amazon

With a huge 57% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this Hive Heating and Cooling pack since Black Friday 2018. It comes with one smart thermostat and a Hive hub, and lets you control your home's temperature with your smartphone. It's even cheaper than buying the Hive thermostat on its own, which is currently on sale for $139.99 at Amazon.View Deal

The best Hive deals in the UK

(Image credit: Amazon) Hive Heating Only Thermostat: £143.99 £95.99 at Amazon

If you don't need to control your hot water remotely, you can snap up the more affordable Hive Heating Only Thermostat with a £49 discount on Prime Day. This doesn't include installation, so factor in the price of having someone fit it, but it could make your central heating much more efficient.

View Deal