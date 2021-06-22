Grab these Beats Solo Pro headphones deals while they're still live on Prime Day

Great news if you've yet to nab yourself a pair of wireless headphones during Amazon Prime Day 2021, as these Beats Studio and Beats Solo headphones deals are still live at the biggest discounts we've ever seen.

The Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones are currently available at just £94.99 (was £179.95), while the Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones are £144.99 (was £299.95). Finally, the Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear headphones are down to just £139 (was £269.95).

As mentioned, these are the lowest prices we've seen for all three featured Beats by Dre wireless headphones on Amazon, and all three are well worth checking out, offering solid wireless performance and that punchy, vibrant sound Beats devices are known for.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Beats by Dre headphones deals in your region).

Today's best Beats by Dre deals on Prime Day

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: £179.95 £94.99 at Amazon

Save £84.86 – The Beats Solo3 headphones are aging slightly, which is why it's the perfect time for a big price cut. We've previously seen these headphones going for about £130 in the sales, so you're getting a particularly strong discount here.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: £269.95 £139 at Amazon

Save £130.95 – Pick up the Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale at Amazon. We've previously seen these headphones at £149, so this is their lowest price yet. It's an excellent price for these Beats headphones, especially if you're an iPhone user as you'll enjoy seamless pairing and fantastic wireless stability here.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3: £299.95 £144.99 at Amazon

Save £154.96 – Do you want headphones that stand out? These Beats headphones are well worth a look, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular pair of cans.

View Deal

So, why exactly have these Beats by Dre headphones had their prices slashed so heavily? Simply, all three models are a couple of years old at this point, and have since been superseded by the Beats Studio Buds and Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds, for example.

The Beats Solo Pro, in particular, are still worth checking out, especially at almost half off retail price. These fantastic on-ear headphones pack superb active noise cancelling, excellent battery life and all-round great sound. A couple of years on, the Beats Solo Pro is still a very capable pair of wireless headphones and well worth the discounted price.

Both the Beats Solo 3 and Beats Studio 3 headphones are also worth a look at their discounted prices, but we wouldn't recommend them quite as strongly as the Beats Solo Pro if you don't mind buying a slightly older model.

More Beats by Dre headphones deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Beats Studio 3, Beats Solo 3 and Beats Solo Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals