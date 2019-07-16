Don't miss this last-minute 2TB SSD Lightning deal on Amazon Prime Day

The best Amazon Prime Day deals are still going strong, but they will end at midnight tonight. Some of the best deals are still coming at us though, and you'll have to be quick to catch this super fast SSD as it's one of Amazon's Lightning deals.

For just £161.99 (down from £209) you can get the highly-rated 2TB version of Samsung's 860 QVO SSD. Stock is already selling fast though, so we wouldn't bank on this still being around when Prime Day draws to an official close at midnight. They don't call these ones Lightning Deals for nothing you know.

Samsung Evo 860 2TB SSD £209 £161.99 at Amazon

The previous best deal price we've seen for this SSD deal was around £209, which was a decent offer considering this was originally released closer to £250. So we really don't see this getting any lower for quite some time. Samsung have built a reputation of creating fast and reliable SSDs too.View Deal

SSDs are much more expensive than standard hard-drives, but the speed benefits are enormous and users struggle to go back to mechanical storage once they've made the switch. With prices this good, this is a great opportunity to see for yourself.