At £249, this cheap 50-inch 4K TV deal at Amazon is a Prime Day bargain

Linsar is a little known UK brand that has carved a niche at the budget end of the audiovisual market and has been around for more than a decade. Its TV deals are stocked at popular online retailers like John Lewis and Ebuyer which means that it’s not a flash in the pan for Amazon Prime Day.

Another of its resellers, Amazon, is selling the 50UHD520, a 4K 50-inch TV with Freeview HD, for only £249. You also get a 5-year warranty provided by Linsar (customers must retain their invoice as proof).

As for the TV itself, other than is 4K label, it delivers Freeview HD plus comes with three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ones. The encapsulated speakers have a combined power output of 16W so they won’t rock your lounge.

There’s no Bluetooth, SPDIF, headphone socket or LAN ports so bear these in mind. The fact that there are two feet might put off some users as well but at least you have a 200x200 VESA mount. If it doesn't sound like the TV for you, then check out the competition on our guide to the best TV sales and deals.

