The Samsung Frame TV is a work of art, and it's just hit a new record-low price for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The second Amazon Prime Day deals event of 2024 is underway, and If you’ve been eyeing Samsung’s The Frame TV, it’s time to add it to your cart as it’s down to a new, record low price. Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame TV with a Teak Bezel is just $997.99 (was $1,645.98) after a record $647.99 or 39% instant discount.

It’s an incredible deal on a 4K QLED Samsung TV that is ready for streaming out of the box with a Tizen interface. And, when not in use, will display works of art or photos of your choosing.

This bundle completes the magic trick, as the Teak Bezel comes paired with the TV. Thanks to the instant discount, there has never been a better time to get a Samsung Frame TV , and it is the best all-time low set available on Amazon’s July 2024 Prime Day.

Samsung 55-inch Frame TV with Teak Bezel: was $1,645.98 now $997.99 at Amazon

At just $997.99 with a bezel, there has never been a better time to get Samsung's 55-inch Frame TV (2024). Amazon's set a new record-low price for the TV that doubles as a work of art for Prime Day 2024. You get a 4K QLED screen with a unique matte finish that makes works of art pop, and it features a Tizen smart interface out of the box for easy streaming.

I personally use a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV, albeit with the Disney 100 Edition bezel, but this is likely my favorite piece of tech. One that doesn’t need to be upgraded annually or every few years, like a smartphone or smartwatch. It’s been great to watch a multitude of different content on, from YouTube videos at various resolution levels to the latest shows or movies on Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Apple TV+, and even Netflix. Thanks to the built-in smart interface, you get access to the major streaming services out of the box … you’ll just need to log in.

Aside from watching TV, the Frame TV truly shines with its ‘magic trick.’ Instead of being a large black, rectangular box on your wall or home entertainment cabinet, it can showcase a work of art or a photo of your choosing. You can pick from a broad range of art – modern, classical, baroque, or impressionist – and opt to sign up for a membership for unlimited access. Any art looks great, and you might have to do a double take as the Frame TV is finished with a special matte coating that ups the realism as it blocks reflections (environmental or from other objects).

If you don’t want to pay for art, you can use the SmartThings app on your Android or iOS device to send any photo you’d like to display on the Frame TV and even choose a proper mounting for the image. It’s pretty great.

Unlike other TVs, Samsung includes a slim-fit wall mount in the box to easily mount the Frame TV. Instead of having to cable manage everything in a tight space, you’ll use the ‘One Connect Box.’ This means that there is one cable from the TV to this box, which you can hide elsewhere and better organize your connected peripherals.

At a massive $647.99 instantly off, there has truly never been a better time to get Smasung’s Frame TV complete with the Teak Bezel out of the box. If you’ve been considering the Frame TV for a bit, now’s the time to add it to your cart and score it for an epic price of just $997.99 at Amazon in the United States. I’d also be shocked if this gets any lower during Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

