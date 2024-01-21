The best TV for the Super Bowl is down to a record-low price at Walmart right now

The stunning Samsung S90C OLED has sat at the number one spot on our best TV buyer's guide ever since we reviewed it, and right now, it's at its lowest-ever price at Walmart.

You can get the 65-inch model for just $1,579 (was $2,599) currently thanks to a massive $1,720 discount at the retailer - easily one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen ahead of the big game so far.

While it's pricey, the Samsung S90C is worth every penny if you're looking to make sport truly shine on a big screen. The combination of the stunning QD-OLED panel, super slim design, and host of port options make it a superbly flexible display for a whole range of content - not just sports. For example, the array of four HDMI 2.1 ports makes it a great choice for next-gen gaming since it can run titles at 4K and a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

For the sheer level of specs and display quality, the Samsung S90C is actually a very reasonably priced display. it's a great entry point into Samsung's QD-OLED technology, so don't hesitate to pick it up at today's record-low price at Walmart.

Samsung S90C OLED on sale at Walmart

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,579 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current top pick for best TV money can buy and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low $1,579. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

