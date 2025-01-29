The best-rated budget TV you can buy just got a massive $400 discount at Best Buy

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for the latest QLED TV. Thanks to a discount I've just spotted you don't have to. One of the best-rated budget TVs you can buy has just got a massive $400 discount, making this a deal not to be missed.

You can grab the Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $1199.99). That's a record-low price for this well-sized display that delivers a breathtaking 4K picture thanks to the mini-LED and QLED technology that create a sharp, vivid and colorful image often reserved for more premium TVs. It's easily one of the best Super Bowl TV deals available now.

Today’s best budget QLED TV deal

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Our review of the Roku Pro Series TV sums it up simply as a flagship mini-LED TV for a reasonable price – that's even more true with this deal. Roku might be better known for its streaming boxes and sticks, but with 4.5 out of five stars, you see how highly we rate their new flagship TV series. It's so good that it claimed the best budget TV spot in our best TV buyer's guide.

Gamers will love the 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate which is ideal for fast-paced and immersive gaming. Side-firing speakers also help to provide superior sound quality.

Roku has also carefully considered the design, making it intentionally thicker so that it mounts flush against the wall instead of precariously jutting out like most TVs. There's also thoughtful cable management to accommodate that type of installation too.

The Roku Pro Series 65-inch QLED TV might be incredibly cheap but if you're looking for a higher-end model, then have a look at all the latest TV deals before buying. If you'd like something a little smaller, then take a browse at our guide to the best 50-inch TVs.