The best budget TV of 2025 is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon
A Roku 55-inch QLED TV for $589? An absolute steal
Roku's highly rated Pro Series is TechRadar's best budget TV of 2025, and it just became even more affordable at Amazon. The retailer is selling the 55-inch Roku Pro Series QLED TV for $598 (originally $899.99), which is a record-low price and an excellent deal for a QLED display.
The Roku Pro Series was crowned on our best TV list as your best budget option thanks to its excellent picture quality, easy-to-use apps, impressive sound, and affordable price tag. The stand-out feature is its picture quality, thanks to its QLED panel and mini-LED backlight with local dimming, resulting in bold colors and brilliant contrast. You're also getting Roku's smart interface for seamless streaming, quality sound, and a shadowbox design ideal for wall-mounting.
Today's deal from Amazon on Roku's Pro Series is a limited-time offer and an incredible deal if you want to buy a TV with premium features without paying a fortune. Shop more of today's best TV deals at Amazon below, which include more record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED displays.
The best budget TV deal of 2025
More of today's best TV deals at Amazon
Amazon has this 40-inch Amazon 2-Series HD Fire TV on sale for just $179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
If you're looking for a budget TV for a small space, you can't get much better than TCL's S-Class 4K smart TV for just $209.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $250, which is a fantastic deal.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.
Samsung's stunning 50-inch The Frame TV is down to $847.95 - just $7 shy of the lowest-ever price. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
One of my favorite 65-inch budget TV deals is this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
You can find clearance prices on 2024 TVs, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're on a budget, this is an excellent deal on a big-screen display. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
You can shop for more of today's best TV deals and if you're looking for a premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals guide.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
