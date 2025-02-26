The best budget TV of 2025 is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Roku's highly rated Pro Series is TechRadar's best budget TV of 2025, and it just became even more affordable at Amazon. The retailer is selling the 55-inch Roku Pro Series QLED TV for $598 (originally $899.99), which is a record-low price and an excellent deal for a QLED display.



The Roku Pro Series was crowned on our best TV list as your best budget option thanks to its excellent picture quality, easy-to-use apps, impressive sound, and affordable price tag. The stand-out feature is its picture quality, thanks to its QLED panel and mini-LED backlight with local dimming, resulting in bold colors and brilliant contrast. You're also getting Roku's smart interface for seamless streaming, quality sound, and a shadowbox design ideal for wall-mounting.



Today's deal from Amazon on Roku's Pro Series is a limited-time offer and an incredible deal if you want to buy a TV with premium features without paying a fortune. Shop more of today's best TV deals at Amazon below, which include more record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED displays.

The best budget TV deal of 2025

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon. The Roku Pro Series delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

More of today's best TV deals at Amazon

TCL 43-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart TV: was $279.99 now $209.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV for a small space, you can't get much better than TCL's S-Class 4K smart TV for just $209.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $250, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Amazon One of my favorite 65-inch budget TV deals is this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon You can find clearance prices on 2024 TVs, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

You can shop for more of today's best TV deals and if you're looking for a premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals guide.