TCL’s “affordable TV to beat in 2025” is already more affordable – get the 65-inch C7K for just AU$1,610

TCL is known for producing some truly remarkable and affordable TVs. In fact, the company’s C755 mini-LED TV is currently listed as the top budget option in our round up of the best TVs in Australia.

So, while we’ve not yet reviewed it, I’m confident to recommend the TCL C7K – which is part of the company’s 2025 range announced in March – as a terrific budget TV buy, especially at just AU$1,610 for the 65-inch model, with the potential of a price beat option of AU$1,595 at The Good Guys. I can’t say for sure, but I can’t see it coming down any further in price during the upcoming EOFY sales.

TCL C7K (65-inch): was AU$1,895 now AU$1,595 at The Good Guys Save AU$300 Utilising TCL’s latest QD mini-LED technology, the C7K is a premium yet affordable TV that should suit most Australian homes. High brightness, vibrant colours and deep blacks promise to elevate your home movie nights, while a built-in Bang & Olufsen speaker system could make you think twice about investing in a soundbar.

Why am I so confident that the C7K is a good telly? TechRadar’s managing editor of home entertainment, Matt Bolton, has seen the C7K with his own eyes and has already deemed it to be “the affordable TV to beat in 2025”. He highlighted the mini-LED panel’s ability to deliver deep blacks, even in a brightly lit room, alongside punchy colours made possible by its high brightness.

High praise indeed. Plus, his claim applies to its regular price, which TCL’s Australian website tells me is AU$2,295 for the 65-inch variant and not the AU$1,895 mentioned on The Good Guys’ website.

If 65 inches is too big, or too small, other sizes are available between 50 and 98 inches, with prices currently maxing out at AU$5,520 (or AU$5,505, again with The Good Guys’ Price Beat feature). Interestingly, Appliances Online has seriously undercut The Good Guys for the 85-inch model at a staggeringly low AU$2,526.

For some extra reading, we’ve also published a glowing TCL QM7K review in the US, which Matt says is the “closest US model to the C7K” and which our tester said was an “impressive TV” that delivers a “great-looking picture”. While we can’t yet say categorically they’re the same TV, they’re awfully close on paper and we’d expect a similar performance from the model we have here in Australia.

Regardless, given TCL’s impressive track record in our testing rooms, I have no doubt that the C7K will be an impressive living-room upgrade. Plus, for under AU$1,600 if you can get The Good Guys to keep the price-beat promise, it’s an absolute steal.