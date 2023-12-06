You can still get Amazon and Roku’s best 4K streaming sticks for under $30 in the sales

It can be hard shopping for presents at this time of year. We have loads of Christmas gift ideas but one surefire gadget that will no doubt be a hit with any movie lover is a 4K HDR streaming device – and by luck, two of our favorites are still discounted in the sales. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, which was only released in September, is already selling for close to half-price at just $29 on Amazon. Roku's two-year old Express 4K Plus has also been marked down to $29 on Amazon.

Under $30 for one of the best streaming devices is a great deal, which is why we're highlighting these two discounted models in the Christmas sales. The Roku Express 4K Plus has long been a top budget choice for anyone wanting to go to add 4K streaming with basic HDR10 (and HDR10+) support to their TV, while the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers more premium features. Now, you just need to decide which streaming platform you prefer, and our reviews of both devices should help with that choice.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Despite only launching in September, Amazon has brought down the price of its all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, and not by a small amount, either (although it did drop by a further $5 during Black Friday). This close to half-price discount is a great offer for the upgraded model's new AI-enhanced features, including new search functionality, smart display mode and recommendations.

Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39.99 now $29 at Amazon

Despite being released in 2021, the Roku Express 4K Plus remains in our roundup of the best streaming devices for its straightforward quality. It has regularly seen discounts in the years since its release but only rarely drops to close to its record-low price of $25 so this is a great time to pick up a neat saving. It might not be able to support Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision but its stripped back approach makes it a no-brainer budget streamer, especially at this new super-cheap price.

The more up-to-date offering out of these two deals is of course the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The company's new flagship streaming stick has had some improvements since the last model, including a slightly faster processor, a larger storage capacity of 16GB, Wi-Fi 6E, support for Fire TV Ambient Experience as well as for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos.

It also has a whole suite of AI-enhancements that Amazon rolled out to its other smart home products, including a new search functionality, a smart display mode and personalized recommendations that make finding new content a whole lot easier.

In comparison, the Roku Express 4K Plus is very much stripped back. It doesn't support high-quality formats like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and has a slightly smaller range than its more premium iterations. But if you're happy with HDR10+ and don't need all the bells and whistles then it certainly delivers. You'll get access to all the same streaming apps as any other streaming device and of course the Roku OS, which includes access to the Roku Channel and its free streaming offerings.

Both are generally easy to use, but we'd say the Roku slightly has the edge in terms of usability – and we like that its suggestions aren't biased towards any particular company, while Amazon's search and suggestions tends to favor its own platform, unsurprisingly.

However, if you've got one of the best TVs and best Dolby Atmos soundbars and want to show them off, the Dolby Vision and Atmos support of the Fire TV Stick would win us over.

