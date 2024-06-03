The Roku Express HD is a cheap and easy-to-use streaming device - and it's now $19

The best streaming devices bring a whole world of content right into your living room. The latest device to go on sale for a super-cheap price is the Roku Express HD which can be picked up at Amazon for only $19.99 (was $29.99)

This budget-friendly option was already great value for streaming HD content, but now it's an absolute steal. If you don't plan on streaming in 4K, then there's lots to love about the Roku Express. It boasts a great interface, smooth navigation, and an abundance of streaming apps at your fingertips.

All at just $19, Roku has absolutely nailed the budget end of the market.

Today's best Roku Express HD deal

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29.99 now $19 at Amazon

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Even though it's not the most powerful of streaming devices, we gave it a solid 4 stars in our Roku Express review. Most people love the Roku devices because of their agnostic approach to presenting available content. The search feature is truly universal and there's also a load of free content readily available.

The love continues when you interact with the Roku interface. We call it "one of the easiest-to-use products on the market". It is pleasingly straightforward in its own way, featuring chunky and highly-visible buttons. The Roku remote featured dedicated shortcuts to key apps long before Amazon, too.

It's important to know that the Roku Express HD tops out at 1080p resolution. So, if you have a 4K TV and want to stream higher-resolution content, have a look at our best streaming devices for compatible options such as the Roku Express 4K Plus that was released in 2021.