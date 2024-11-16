The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K just hit its lowest price yet for Black Friday

Amazon launched an AI-powered search upgrade for Fire TV Sticks earlier this year, including the 2023 version of the affordable Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Right now, you can get that version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon for $21.99 (was $49.99).

This limited-time deal beats the previous record-low from Amazon's last Prime Day. The latest model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K launched late last year around the holiday season, so the timing is especially fitting with Black Friday around the corner. While the holiday season may bring lower prices, it's hard to believe that the Fire TV Stick 4K will go any lower when it's already more than half of its original price.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon US This recently upgraded model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K just hit its lowest price yet. It's one of our best value streaming sticks, especially for Amazon customers who appreciate Alexa. It supports 4K ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio – plus cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Use it to access popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, but also free movies and shows with Amazon apps like Fire TV Channels and Freevee.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) review, we highlighted its speedy navigation, Alexa integration, and included HDMI extender. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio, something generous for a streaming stick that currently costs less than $25.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes from paid subscriptions like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more. However, it also offers over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from Fire TV Channels, Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto TV. As a plus, it also offers popular games like Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and Palworld with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via cloud gaming.

It's a heavily Amazon-centric device that exclusively works with smart service. In addition to smart searching with Alexa, you can also control compatible devices with the Fire TV Stick 4K nearby. Alexa simply works as a voice-powered remote control, but it can also control compatible cameras and lights.

