Sky Stream or Glass not working? You're not alone – Sky's streaming services are down again

It's not been a great month for some Sky Glass and Sky Stream subscribers, and presumably not for Sky's techs either: the broadcaster's streaming services have suffered a second bunch of technical problems. After last week's problems where some users couldn't turn on their Sky Glass or Sky Stream boxes, for which the recommended fix is provided here, there's been a second service outage. The service issues only affected Sky's TV streaming services, not its broadband, mobile or satellite TV services.

This time the problem was a message telling users that they needed to upgrade their subscription to watch anything. Sky has responded online, saying that "We are aware that some of our Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers have experienced issues where their devices wouldn't turn on. Our engineers have resolved this". However, the fault is still showing as current on the system status page and judging by the Sky Glass forums, it seems that some customers are far from happy.

What are Sky Glass customers saying about the outages?

"Our TV was down for over five days," one user posted to the Sky forums this morning, asking whether Sky would be compensating customers: "they should in all honesty take that period off the bill at least for TV services". While many users found that the issue was resolved on the evening of 25 Sept, some found it took longer and several users are still encountering issues.

Outages are a pain, but few services can deliver 100% perfection 100% of the time. However, it seems that some customers are more annoyed by Sky's communication. As one disgruntled poster wrote earlier today, "No communication from Sky as to the cause. Will be pulling the plug on Sky services unless I get a reasonable explanation as to the cause and compensated for temporary loss of services." Another user has been offered £5 off their bill after being without service for six days, an offer that wasn't received with great enthusiasm.

We rated the Sky Stream as delivering excellent image quality in our full Sky Stream review, but noted that it had some technical irritations – and obviously it not working at all is quite the irritation.

