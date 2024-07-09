Amazon Prime Day starts now with a huge Fire TV Stick sale – prices from $14.99

We knew it wouldn't be long until the full lineup of Fire TV Sticks was discounted as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day. So, if you've been waiting to pick up one of the retailer's streaming devices for cheap then now's your chance as all of them are available for record-low prices.

If you're all about getting the best deal and the most features, then I'd suggest the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon for $34.99 (was $59.99). This latest version of the retailer's fastest and most responsive device is one of the best streaming sticks you can buy and today's offer brings it down to its cheapest price yet – one we don't expect to be beaten at any other time this year.

If you aren't bothered about the highest picture quality then you can also get the basic Fire TV Stick for $17.99 (was $39.99). Again, that's the lowest price it's ever been so an ideal opportunity to pick one up if you want to add smart features to your TV for less.

Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

As you can see from these record-low prices, it's always worth waiting until Prime Day to get the best deals on Amazon devices. Of course, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these offers, but if you're already signed up or shopping for more during this year's sale the savings can be worth it.

Or, just get the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial if you've not registered before and fill your basket while you can. Plus, you get to test all the other great Amazon Prime perks and freebies available this month, including up to five months of Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible.

Perhaps you could get yourself one of this year's Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals or Amazon Prime Day headphone deals and make the most of your free time with those services.

