This impressive Dolby Atmos LG soundbar surround system has a great price cut right now

If you’ve been longing for a Dolby Atmos surround sound system that gives you a quality home theater experience without having to spend over $1,000, then you’ll be very pleased to learn that you can now get the LG S80QR Soundbar at Amazon for $696.99 (was $1,046.99).

This is a satisfying 33% saving, meaning it has a discount of $350 – sounds good to us! This innovative LG soundbar has impressed us in the past by adding an extra upfiring speaker compared to its soundbar rivals for Atmos height, so the addition of the surrounding speakers turns it into a complete surround experience. If you’re still interested in checking out what other deals are available though, you can check out our selection of the best cheap soundbar deals.

Today's best LG S80QR deal

LG S80QR: was $1,046.99 now $696.99 at Amazon

Our jaws may have dropped just a little when we clocked the generous $350 discount on this immersive surround sound system. We loved the 3.1.3-channel version of this soundbar that we reviewed, so expect great things from this 5.1.3 surround version.

This $350 price cut makes this LG soundbar system a great deal. It's a fantastic price for a 5.1.3-channel system, consisting of a soundbar with left, center and right channels as well as Dolby Atmos height speakers, plus the wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. Although we’ve not reviewed this specific model, we’ve previously reviewed the soundbar-only LG S80QY version, and in our full LG S80QY review, we were impressed with its fantastic dialogue clarity, so with the S80QR you can expect the same performance plus a true surround sound experience from the added rear speakers.

The S80QR's soundbar has three upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos height, whereas most use two speakers. The third speaker is focused on dialogue, and as mentioned above, really helps improve the clarity of hearing who's speaking.

While this bargain is very tempting, there are plenty of other options out there. So if you're looking for something a little different, whether its down to budget or other requirements, it's also worth checking out our pick of the best soundbars to see if anything else takes your fancy.