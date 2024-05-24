I test Dolby Atmos soundbars for a living and these 3 Memorial Day deals are too good to miss

With Memorial Day just around the corner, we're already seeing some excellent Memorial Day sales across multiple retailers. We've seen plenty of great deals, and some involve the best soundbars you can get.

The first is the Samsung HW-Q800D, the successor to the soundbar we dubbed the best for most people, thanks to its sound quality, mix of features, and price – the Samsung HW-Q800C. Despite a very recent release, you can get the Samsung HW-Q800D for a brilliant $749.99 (was $999.99) at Samsung.

Next is the Sony HT-S2000, a budget, compact bar that offers Dolby Atmos in a small package, which you can get for a record-low $299.99 (was $499.99) at Best Buy. This is one for those who want to upgrade their TV sound on a budget, but not compromise on quality.

Finally, there's the Sony HT-A7000, an ideal choice for gamers as it carries two HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. You can pick up the HT-A7000 for another record-low $999.99 (was $1,399.99) at Best Buy.

As a bonus, all three soundbars rank amongst the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, offering support for the sought-after spatial audio format. For more info on each soundbar, look below.

Samsung HW-Q800D

Samsung HW-Q800D soundbar: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Samsung

The Samsung HW-Q800D offers a 5.1.2 channel configuration, including two height channels for Dolby Atmos. We haven't reviewed the HW-Q800D itself just yet, but if it's anything like its Samsung HW-Q800C predecessor, the best soundbar released in 2023 and one offering great sound quality and features at a competitive price, then it's sure to be a success.

The Samsung HW-Q800D is Samsung's 2024 mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar. Samsung has ruled the soundbar market for the past couple of years thanks to innovative features and consistently good sound quality across the range – and all at an almost unbeatable price.

The HW-Q800D takes a lot from its predecessor, the Samsung HW-Q800C, including Dolby Atmos support with two height channels in a 5.1.2 configuration dedicated to Atmos sound. It also offers 4K, HDR10+ passthrough (only at 60Hz unfortunately), hi-res audio decoding, and wireless Dolby Atmos when connected to compatible Samsung TVs.

Although we haven't yet fully tested the HW-Q800D, we did love the HW-Q800C, awarding it five stars. Samsung's soundbars only seem to be getting better every year, and the HW-Q800D is sure to be another winner.

Sony HT-S2000

Sony HT-S2000 soundbar: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

The Sony HT-S2000 has surprisingly big sound for a soundbar of its size. Offering a high level of immersion thanks to its excellent delivery of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, the HT-S2000 also delivers clear dialogue and decent bass. For those looking for a no-frills, (by today's standards) budget soundbar that doesn't compromise, you could do worse than the HT-S2000.

The Sony HT-S2000 offers Dolby Atmos on a budget. Measuring in at 31.5 inches wide, the HT-S2000 is a relatively compact soundbar. But despite its size it offers a bold sound, with immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtrack delivery, clear dialogue and better-than-average bass levels.

We described the HT-S2000 as "the perfect entry-level soundbar" in our Sony HT-S2000 review. It is light on some features, with only Bluetooth for wireless music streaming and one HDMI port, but its impressive performance, easy setup and affordable price mean it's an essential soundbar for those looking to upgrade their TV's built-in sound but also save money.

Sony HT-A7000

Sony HT-A7000 soundbar: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

The Sony HT-A7000 not only offers a full all-around sound with especially clear dialogue but with two HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K, 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support, it's an excellent choice for gamers . The HT-A7000 isn't the cheapest soundbar around, but this deal softens the blow, giving you a premium gaming soundbar for less.

One of the more premium soundbars on the market, the Sony HT-A7000 offers a 7.1.2 channel configuration within the bar itself (with optional subwoofer and rear speakers available as an upgrade). Sony's soundbar produces crystal clear dialogue, solid bass levels and good overall virtual surround, but gaming is where this soundbar shines.

With two HDMI 2.1 ports, both of which support 4K, 120Hz, VRR and ALLM via a software update in 2023, the HT-A7000 is the ideal companion for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Combined with its great sound quality and a host of wireless streaming options from the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and more, the HT-A7000 is an excellent, premium option now made that little bit cheaper.

