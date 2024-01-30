Last chance! Curry's TV deals are ending today - 4K TVs starting at just £229 ahead of the Super Bowl

Just a quick announcement - today is the last day of Curry's excellent New Year sale, so time is running out to grab the retailer's excellent current crop of TV deals.

Just below, you can find a few of our favourite TV deals at Currys, most of which are on models that we've personally tested and reviewed here at TechRadar. These include the excellent LG C2 OLED for £899 (was £999), and the C3 OLED for £1,299 (was £1,499) - both of which are up there with the best TVs you can buy right now.

Any number of these discounted sets would be perfect options for the upcoming Super Bowl - or any sporting event, for that matter. Some of the pricier options are also perfect for pairing up with the latest Xbox or PS5 game consoles, thanks to their host of HDMI 2.1 ports and support for 120Hz at 4K. We wouldn't highly recommend the more budget-orientated options for gaming due to their 60Hz refresh rates, but they're great if you want something for casual viewing - like a second display for the kitchen or bedroom.

Today's best TV deals at Currys

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing, then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house, like the kitchen or bedroom, where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls, and access to all the major streaming apps.

LG 43-inch UR81 4K TV: was £399 now £299 at Currys

The UR81 is a relatively new budget set from LG and one that we haven't personally reviewed just yet. It does, however, look like a decent budget buy with this almost 30% discount at Currys. For the money, you're guaranteed to get a decent picture, LG's excellent WebOS smart platform, and support for HDR10. The weaknesses of this particular set are going to be its maximum refresh rate of 60Hz (not great for gaming), and its LED panel, which tends to be a little dimmer than the pricier QLED and OLED panels in more premium displays.

LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV: £779 at Currys

Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV: was £999 now £899 at Currys

One of the most highly rated TVs of 2022, the LG C2 topped many of our lists, such as best TV and best OLED TV, thanks to its stunning picture, wealth of gaming capabilities, and excellent value. It has since been de-throned as the best TV by the Samsung S90C, our TV of the year 2023, but the 48-inch model of the LG C2 for this price is still excellent.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,499 now £1,299 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities, and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. We've picked the 55-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation, be it watching movies, streaming Netflix, or gaming on current-generation consoles.

