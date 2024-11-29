I review TVs for a living and can't believe how cheap 75-inchers are this Black Friday, with prices from AU$791

The Black Friday TV deals in Australia have seen some amazing discounts on a variety of screens, but if you've been on the hunt for a truly big-screen TV for either your main viewing room or a spare room, Black Friday is the weekend to buy one. It's quite literally the time to go big and bring it home.

That's because 75-inch TVs have never been more affordable, with up to 60% slashed off prices in some instances. There was a time when going big meant having to dig deep into your back pocket, but with advancements in production technology, TV manufacturers are now able to charge less and less without having to scrimp on quality.

Prime examples include TVs from TCL and Hisense which make up the bulk of this deals round-up, as we've seen a good majority of their screens scoring at least a four star review from us throughout the year.

I've picked out seven 75-inch screens below. Four of them come in around or under AU$1,500 which can reasonably be deemed 'affordable', while the other three represent flagship-like quality without the high cost, and can now be picked up for their cheapest prices ever.

75-inch Black Friday TV deals under AU$1,500

Hisense Q6N (75-inch): was AU$1,495 now AU$791 at The Good Guys Save AU$704 Kicking things off with this outrageously affordable 75-inch screen from Hisense. Admittedly, it's not going to be the best TV ever, nor will it be as proficient as the flagship screens of the world. But those screens can cost 10 times as much as this. As a big screen for a spare room, we can't think of many better options.

TCL C655 (75-inch): was AU$1,299 now AU$898 at Appliance Central Save AU$401 We haven't viewed this TV ourselves, but our colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have, and they found it delivered impressive HDR pictures when using its built-in streaming apps. They did find issues with the picture when connecting external devices such as 4K Blu-ray players, but if you stick with the built-in apps you won't have any problems. And, for under AU$900, it's a proper bargain.

TCL C755 (75-inch): was AU$2,995 now AU$1,395 at eBay Save AU$1,600 This deal is available to both Plus and non-Plus members at eBay and is one to take notice of. The C755 may be the entry-level model in TCL's 2024 mini-LED lineup, but it still has a respectable specs list, with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a wealth of gaming features that make this screen a great option for a media room.

Best 75-inch Black Friday TV deals AU$1,500 and over

TCL C855 (75-inch): was AU$3,995 now AU$2,150 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,845 The TCL C855 is perhaps the best example of flagship TV performance without the commonly associated high price tag. With a few picture setting tweaks, it can rival even OLED TVs when it comes to black levels and contrast, while colours and textures are delivered with expert precision. A near full suite of gaming features truly makes it a force to be reckoned with. Read our full TCL C855 review

Samsung The Frame (75-inch): was AU$3,495 now AU$2,188 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,307 If you want a big 75-inch screen in your main room but you don't want it to look like you've got a big 75-inch screen in your main room, then Samsung's The Frame is the best choice. It cleverly disguises itself as a piece of artwork when not in use and you can buy more authentic artwork-like frames to improve the illusion. As a TV, it uses Samsung's QLED panel which serves up lovely, natural colours. Other screens on this list do outperform it when it comes to outright picture quality, but they don't possess this model's party trick.