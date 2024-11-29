I review TVs for a living and can't believe how cheap 75-inchers are this Black Friday, with prices from AU$791
Large and in charge of the lounge room
The Black Friday TV deals in Australia have seen some amazing discounts on a variety of screens, but if you've been on the hunt for a truly big-screen TV for either your main viewing room or a spare room, Black Friday is the weekend to buy one. It's quite literally the time to go big and bring it home.
That's because 75-inch TVs have never been more affordable, with up to 60% slashed off prices in some instances. There was a time when going big meant having to dig deep into your back pocket, but with advancements in production technology, TV manufacturers are now able to charge less and less without having to scrimp on quality.
Prime examples include TVs from TCL and Hisense which make up the bulk of this deals round-up, as we've seen a good majority of their screens scoring at least a four star review from us throughout the year.
I've picked out seven 75-inch screens below. Four of them come in around or under AU$1,500 which can reasonably be deemed 'affordable', while the other three represent flagship-like quality without the high cost, and can now be picked up for their cheapest prices ever.
75-inch Black Friday TV deals under AU$1,500
Save AU$704
Kicking things off with this outrageously affordable 75-inch screen from Hisense. Admittedly, it's not going to be the best TV ever, nor will it be as proficient as the flagship screens of the world. But those screens can cost 10 times as much as this. As a big screen for a spare room, we can't think of many better options.
Save AU$401
We haven't viewed this TV ourselves, but our colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have, and they found it delivered impressive HDR pictures when using its built-in streaming apps. They did find issues with the picture when connecting external devices such as 4K Blu-ray players, but if you stick with the built-in apps you won't have any problems. And, for under AU$900, it's a proper bargain.
Save AU$1,600
This deal is available to both Plus and non-Plus members at eBay and is one to take notice of. The C755 may be the entry-level model in TCL's 2024 mini-LED lineup, but it still has a respectable specs list, with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a wealth of gaming features that make this screen a great option for a media room.
Save AU$1,425
Not far off half price, this Hisense TV represents outstanding value for money. Its mini-LED panel delivers an impressive picture, even for its original price, with colours in particular proving to be punchy and vibrant. It's also got a good set of gaming features onboard and while its built-in speakers might not be quite the best, dialogue is clear and there is some decent low-end bass to soundtracks.
eBay Plus members can get it from Bing Lee's store for AU$1,544.
Read our full Hisense U7N review
Best 75-inch Black Friday TV deals AU$1,500 and over
Save AU$1,845
The TCL C855 is perhaps the best example of flagship TV performance without the commonly associated high price tag. With a few picture setting tweaks, it can rival even OLED TVs when it comes to black levels and contrast, while colours and textures are delivered with expert precision. A near full suite of gaming features truly makes it a force to be reckoned with.
Read our full TCL C855 review
Save AU$1,307
If you want a big 75-inch screen in your main room but you don't want it to look like you've got a big 75-inch screen in your main room, then Samsung's The Frame is the best choice. It cleverly disguises itself as a piece of artwork when not in use and you can buy more authentic artwork-like frames to improve the illusion. As a TV, it uses Samsung's QLED panel which serves up lovely, natural colours. Other screens on this list do outperform it when it comes to outright picture quality, but they don't possess this model's party trick.
Save AU$1,460
TechRadar rates the U8N as the best mini-LED TV overall, which is some feat considering the plethora of excellent options now available to us. It serves an exceedingly bright picture that's chock full of detail and punch. Hisense's own VIDAA OS is a joy to use and with up to 144Hz refresh rate, gamers are well catered to as well.
Read our full Hisense U8N review
- Find more discounts in our live coverage of the best Black Friday deals in Australia as well as the best Amazon Black Friday deals
Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.